Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter to open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 as hosts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 10:50:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 19 (ANI): The iconic American sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL) has revealed the lineup for the first three episodes of its highly anticipated 51st season, with global music sensations Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter set to appear as hosts, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny will host the season premiere on October 4, with Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat joining him as the musical guest.

The following week, on October 11, former SNL cast member and comedian Amy Poehler will return to host ‘SNL’ along with Role as the musical guest.

On October 18, MTV Video Music Award winner Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty, appearing both as host and musical guest for the third episode of the season.

The October 4 episode will mark Bad Bunny’s second time hosting Saturday Night Live. His first-ever appearance on the show was a cameo in a 2020 episode, and he made his debut as musical guest in a 2021 episode hosted by Rege-Jean Page before serving as both host and musical guest in 2023, according to Variety.

Earlier this year, he was the musical guest in the Season 50 finale, which was hosted by the actress Scarlett Johansson. His upcoming appearance will be his first time serving as host without also being the main musical performer. Bad Bunny will go on tour to promote his album ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos’ this fall, reported Variety.

Doja Cat will make her SNL debut during Bad Bunny’s episode. Her fifth album, ‘Vie,’ is forthcoming on September 26, according to the outlet.

Poehler was an SNL cast member for eight seasons from 2001 to 2008 and worked her way up from the repertory cast to anchoring “Weekend Update” during her tenure.

She hosted SNL for the first time in 2010 with Katy Perry as musical guest, and co-hosted alongside Tina Fey in 2015 with Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band as musical guest, according to Variety.

Season 51 will mark her second solo hosting stint and her third overall. Earlier this year, she launched the podcast ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler,’ which has since risen to popularity.

Role Model will perform as a musical guest for the first time. His song ‘Sally, When the Wine Runs Out’ recently hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

Sabrina Carpenter will make her ‘SNL’ hosting debut on October 18, though she previously appeared as musical guest for the Season 49 finale hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Her album ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was released on August 29. Lorne Michaels created and executive produces ‘SNL,’ which is produced in association with Broadway Video. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

