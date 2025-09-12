LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Big Little Lies' officially in the works, Mr and Mrs Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane set to write

'Big Little Lies' officially in the works, Mr and Mrs Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane set to write

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 09:25:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 12 (ANI): The much-awaited Season three of the ‘Big Little Lies’ is finally in the works at HBO, reported Variety. The second season of the show was released in 2019.

According to Variety, ‘Me and Mrs Smith’ co-creator Francesca Sloane has boarded the project to write the first episode and executive produce the third season of the hit series. Sloane will executive produce along with David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon, with Kidman and Witherspoon leading the cast.

The news comes as Sloane has signed a two-year overall deal at HBO, while it was recently announced that filming on ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video had been delayed indefinitely, according to the outlet.

The makers have not officially announced the commencement of season three of ‘Big Little Lies’ or revealed the cast yet. The series stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles, among others.

‘Big Little Lies’ originally debuted in 2017 and was intended to be a limited series. The show found great critical success upon its launch, winning Emmys for best limited series, best actress in a limited series (Kidman), best supporting actress in a limited series (Laura Dern), and more.

Not long after, HBO announced that the show would return for a second season. Much of the main cast returned, with Meryl Streep also joining the second season in the role of Mary Louise Wright.

Along with the aforementioned cast members, the series also starred Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard (who also won an Emmy for Season 1), Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling.

Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, while the second season was based on original material by Moriarty. A sequel novel is due to be published in 2026.

The series has received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, production values, cinematography, and soundtrack. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

