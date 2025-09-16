Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Brasilia [Brazil], September 16 (ANI): Brazil has selected director Kleber Mendonca Filho’s 70s-set thriller ‘The Secret Agent’ as its official entry for the best international feature film category at the 98th Academy Awards, reported Variety.

The submission was announced on Monday by the Brazilian Film Academy after a decision made by a 15-member selection committee.

A Cannes winner headlining ‘Narcos’ star Wagner Moura, ‘The Secret Agent’ beat out the other two main contenders, ‘Manas,’ the feature debut of Marianna Brennand, and ‘The Blue Trail,’ a tale of later life awakening by Gabriel Mascaro, according to the outlet.

Coming off the country’s first Oscar for last year’s moving drama ‘I’m Still Here’ from Walter Salles, until the end of last month, pundits and industry professionals were sure the committee would put forward ‘The Secret Agent,’ acquired by Neon.

Earlier this month, however, ‘Manas’ received a large push when Sean Penn was announced as joining as an executive producer.

Penn joined ‘I’m Still Here’ director Walter Salles, triple Cannes Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and'”I’m Still Here’ producer Maria Carlota Bruno as executive producers on ‘Manas.

“Penn had highly successfully promoted ‘I’m Still Here’ in Hollywood last year. Julia Roberts and Penn hosted a screening of ‘Manas’ in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Adding a note of controversy to the debate, last Thursday, nearly 70 major companies and institutions in Brazil, often women-led, issued an open letter supporting Manas’ candidature, reported Variety.

Set in a seemingly idyllic riverside village in the Amazon rainforest, “Manas” chronicles the rebellion of Marielle, 13, against a cycle of sexual abuse rife in her own family and in underage prostitution rackets on river barges passing down the river, as reported by Variety.

The letter sought to “broaden public debate on the issue and awaken society on the urgency of confronting it,” it said.

Signatories included Luiza Helena Trajano, president of major retail company Magazine Luiza; Marize Mattos, head of sponsorships of global mining company Vale, and Paulo Samia, CEO at UOL, Brazil’s largest content, technology, services, and payment media company.

“The Secret Agent” scooped both director (Filho) and actor (Moura), as well as an international critics’ Fipresci Award. “Manas” scored best director at Venice sidebar Venice Days, reported Variety. (ANI)

