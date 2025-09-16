Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 12:07:09 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], September 16 (ANI): Brazil has selected director Kleber Mendonca Filho’s 70s-set thriller ‘The Secret Agent’ as its official entry for the best international feature film category at the 98th Academy Awards, reported Variety.

The submission was announced on Monday by the Brazilian Film Academy after a decision made by a 15-member selection committee.

A Cannes winner headlining ‘Narcos’ star Wagner Moura, ‘The Secret Agent’ beat out the other two main contenders, ‘Manas,’ the feature debut of Marianna Brennand, and ‘The Blue Trail,’ a tale of later life awakening by Gabriel Mascaro, according to the outlet.

Coming off the country’s first Oscar for last year’s moving drama ‘I’m Still Here’ from Walter Salles, until the end of last month, pundits and industry professionals were sure the committee would put forward ‘The Secret Agent,’ acquired by Neon.

Earlier this month, however, ‘Manas’ received a large push when Sean Penn was announced as joining as an executive producer.

Penn joined ‘I’m Still Here’ director Walter Salles, triple Cannes Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and'”I’m Still Here’ producer Maria Carlota Bruno as executive producers on ‘Manas.

“Penn had highly successfully promoted ‘I’m Still Here’ in Hollywood last year. Julia Roberts and Penn hosted a screening of ‘Manas’ in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Adding a note of controversy to the debate, last Thursday, nearly 70 major companies and institutions in Brazil, often women-led, issued an open letter supporting Manas’ candidature, reported Variety.

Set in a seemingly idyllic riverside village in the Amazon rainforest, “Manas” chronicles the rebellion of Marielle, 13, against a cycle of sexual abuse rife in her own family and in underage prostitution rackets on river barges passing down the river, as reported by Variety.

The letter sought to “broaden public debate on the issue and awaken society on the urgency of confronting it,” it said.

Signatories included Luiza Helena Trajano, president of major retail company Magazine Luiza; Marize Mattos, head of sponsorships of global mining company Vale, and Paulo Samia, CEO at UOL, Brazil’s largest content, technology, services, and payment media company.

“The Secret Agent” scooped both director (Filho) and actor (Moura), as well as an international critics’ Fipresci Award. “Manas” scored best director at Venice sidebar Venice Days, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Brazilim-still-hereoscarsm-oscar-entrythe-secret-agent

RELATED News

Cannes winner director Vimukthi Jayasundara's 'Spying Stars' trailer out ahead of its Busan International Film Festival world premiere
Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out
'Chariots of Fire' producer David Puttnam to be honored by Rome Film Festival
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'

LATEST NEWS

GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
U'khand: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute in Dehradun after heavy rain
Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025
Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025
Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025
Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

QUICK LINKS