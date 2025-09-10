LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 10, 2025 18:16:03 IST

Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum made sure his girlfriend Inka Williams felt special on her 26th birthday.

The couple enjoyed a fun beach day together, and Tatum shared several intimate moments on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The Blink Twice star, 45, posted a video of the two riding a dirt bike. Williams was seated behind him with one arm around his shoulder and the other filming the happy moment.

Tatum wrote, “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” along with pink text on the video. He also added Fabolous’ 2001 track Can’t Deny It as the background music.

Take a look

Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

In another post, Tatum shared a black-and-white picture where he kissed Williams on the cheek, capturing a sweet and romantic moment. He then posted clips of their beach outing, including one where Williams pointed into the distance before diving into the water, as Tatum filmed her with a laugh.

The couple went Instagram official in April, though they were first linked in February 2025 when they were seen together at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tatum and Williams were “seeing” one another romantically, noting that the pair “met through friends.”

Tatum’s relationship with Williams comes after his split from actress Zoë Kravitz in October 2024. The actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 12-year-old daughter, Everly. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: birthday-postchanning-tatumentertainment newshollywoodinka-williams

RELATED News

Ayo Edebiri Drops Truth Bomb On #MeToo, BLM After Being Excluded During Interview With Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts
After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’
Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!
Dua Lipa Manages To Get Apple iPhone 17 Pro Orange Before The World Does, Fans In Shock Ask, ‘How Did She Get It Already?’
7 Banned Hollywood Movies Too Wild For Theaters To Handle

LATEST NEWS

Ahead of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match, Meet 6 Indian Origin Players Playing For UAE in Today’s Match
"Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us": Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on VP elections
Muslim Arab World Threatens All-Out War Against Israel, Saudi, UAE, Qatar And Turkey Unite, Issue Big Statements
UNHRC's Volker Turk raises alarm on global human rights crisis as Tibet faces deepening repression
Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link to Apply for 350 Vacancies
Samsung trolls Apple over iPhone 17 launch, netizens in splits
Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Prediction: AI Unveils Its Shocking Forecast for Today’s Match
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

QUICK LINKS