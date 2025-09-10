LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 22:37:20 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who recently collaborated on ‘The Smashing Machine’, are full of praise for each other.

During an interview at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the actors opened up about their friendship and also about collaborating on the big screen.

“We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with,” Blunt shared, as quoted by People.

She further recalled a fond memory with Dwayne, stating that they opened up their hearts to each other during shooting in Hawaii, making her understand the ‘Black Adam’ star even more.

“He was so gentle and quiet and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities,” she said.

Dwayne Johnson went on to call Blunt one of the “greatest actors” of the time and also his “best friend.”

“In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability. We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have. I want to thank you, because you are the greatest,” he continued.

‘The Smashing Machine’ also premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a rousing 15-minute standing ovation, leaving the wrestler-turned-actor emotional.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film features Dwayne as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr. It tracks Kerr’s professional triumphs and personal struggles, including his substance abuse battles and his tumultuous relationship with wife Dawn (Emily Blunt).

As per Variety, the film brings together Blunt and Benny Safdie, who had a memorable scene together in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’. The duo also costarred in Disney’s action-adventure “Jungle Cruise.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Dwayne JohnsonEmily Bluntentertainment newshollywoodThe Smashing Machine

RELATED News

Emmy Awards 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega named among many presenters
'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band
Did Jennifer Aniston just make her romance Instagram official? Fans think so
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
James McAvoy attacked by stranger at Toronto bar

LATEST NEWS

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Retail Investors Are Rushing On Day 1? Check Details
Special Capacity Building course launched to equip sports quota recruitees with professional coaching skills
No MRI Or CT Scan At IHBAS Since 2012, CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Shock
Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate 11th CPA India Region conference in Bengaluru
Dharmendra Pradhan meets ADEK Chairperson, discusses expanding India-UAE education ties
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary
"My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Urban Company IPO Day 1: Retail Demand Surges, What’s Behind The Hype?
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"

QUICK LINKS