LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 16:19:09 IST

Angeles [US], September 27 (ANI): Lady Gaga has poured her heart out to celebrate her fiance, Michael Polansky’s birthday on Saturday.

Showering Polansky with love and affection in a heartfelt tribute, the singer wrote, “Happy Birthday to my honey. I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day—and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPFaQSsDLTS/

Calling her fiance’s birthday her “favourite day of the year”, Gaga offered a glimpse into their birthday celebrations.

“A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce. Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me. I love you,” she added.

Gaga also shared pictures from their birthday getaway, showing the couple spending time away from the city. She also included the special birthday cake in the album.

The Grammy-winning singer’s heartfelt post came weeks after she honoured him while accepting the Artist of the Year Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Shortly after, she also announced their creative collaboration on her sixth album, ‘Mayhem’.

“Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you–talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined. I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy. It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together–you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world,” a part of Gaga’s post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOWvp9aj5K8/

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s engagement news stirred headlines during the Summer Olympics 2024. In Paris, the singer was spotted introducing Polansky as “my fiance” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, as per People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: artist-collaborationbirthday-tributeentertainment newsgrammy-winnerhollywoodlady gagamichael-polansky

RELATED News

'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date
Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford become series regulars in The Diplomat for season 4
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
Jennifer Lawrence Defends Palestine, Calls It ‘No Less Than A Genocide’
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About

LATEST NEWS

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals
Bull8 Algo Powered by Bull8.ai – Bringing Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Trading to India's Retail Investors
Alpine SG Pipers announce line-up for season 3 of Global Chess League
Inside Google’s Secret Birthday Bash: Bengaluru Employee Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Can’t Miss
Watch: Foreigner Shares Video Of Indian Man Littering At Wagah Attari Border, Netizens React ‘Such A Shame’
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Watch: Butter-Smooth Agra-Lucknow Expressway Makes Trolley Bag Glide; Viral Moment Sparks Safety Debate
Is Digital Garba The New Viral Trend? Mumbai Influencer Brings Navratri To NRIs With Creative Digital Garba Concept, Wins Internet
"PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru…", says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post
"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post
"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post
"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post

QUICK LINKS