Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 01:16:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 18 (ANI): The official trailer of ‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ – the much-awaited documentary film on the late rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne, has been released.

On Wednesday, the makers offered an emotional insight into the final days of Osbourne, further reflecting on his health issues, Parkinson’s diagnosis, and much more. From intimate conversations with Ozzy himself to candid revelations from his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, the documentary aims to chronicle the final six years of the Black Sabbath legend.

The trailer also takes audiences inside the studio, showing Ozzy recording his 2019 Post Malone collaboration ‘Take What You Want’ and the other two albums that followed.

“It had a blast. That was the best medicine I ever had at that point,” the late singer said in the trailer.

At one point, the trailer also shows how Ozzy eagerly wanted to perform at a final show as a goodbye to his fans after suffering an accident in 2019.

Besides the Osbourne family, the trailer also features interviews with Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), and Ozzy’s longstanding guitarist Zakk Wylde, among others, as per Variety.

“Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, ‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy’s ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period,” the documentary’s official synopsis states, as per the outlet.

While ‘No Escape From Now’ was never intended to have a posthumous release, it now stands as a testament to Ozzy’s courage, determination, and talent. The documentary will premiere on October 7, 2025, on Paramount+.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, weeks after performing his ‘Back to the Beginning’ show in Birmingham, UK. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newshollywoodOzzy Osbourneozzy-osbourne-documentary-trailer

RELATED News

Demi Lovato recalls being "completely shocked" by husband Jutes' heartfelt proposal
Colin Farrell praises Margot Robbie's "extraordinary" reputation in Hollywood, says it was a "turn-on"
Paul Walter Hauser joins Austin Abrams in Zach Cregger's 'Resident Evil' reboot
Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to headline series 'The Off Weeks'
Billy Zane recalls reunion with 'Titanic' costar Leonardo DiCaprio, says he "It's so good to see his work"

LATEST NEWS

Trump says US trying to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
"No violation of listing agreement," rules SEBI on Hindenburg's allegations against Adani group, disposes proceedings
Pycroft informed of 'no handshake' four minutes before Ind-Pak toss
"Withdraw cap limiting compensation for crop damage": Sukhbir Singh Badal
Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation
"I'm thrilled to be back": Matthew Lillard on his return in 'Scream 7'
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
CAG launches NMAM 2.0 to strengthen financial management in urban local govt
Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator
Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

QUICK LINKS