LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 14:09:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 27 (ANI): The wedding preparations for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appear to be taking shape, and things are just getting bigger.

The celebrity couple is reportedly set to get married over the weekend in California, months after Blanco popped the question. As fans eagerly await seeing their beloved singer in a pretty bridal gown, Selena’s best friend, pop icon Taylor Swift, has already arrived in California.

According to TMZ, Swift reached the Santa Barbara airport on Friday afternoon; however, she remained completely undercover with heavy security. Even though the singer has arrived for the weekend celebrations, she is likely to stay at a private rental home instead of a hotel due to security reasons.

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel,” a source told Page Six.

When Selena announced her engagement, Taylor Swift was among the most excited ones. “Yes, I will be the flower girl,” she commented on the post.

It is yet to be known if Swift’s NFL star fiance, Travis Kelce, will arrive for the wedding.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are believed to be getting married in an intimate two-celebration in Montecito, California. The wedding is expected to draw a star-studded guest list, including the singer-actor’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Some of Blanco’s heavyweight music collaborators are also expected.

Selena celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, among others.

In an Instagram post, she shared several pictures of herself in “Bride” theme outfits, with one of them showing her in a veil with the embroidery of “bride to be.” The singer was also pictured relaxing on a luxury yacht, surrounded by friends, as they posed for pictures and shared fun moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN63zYHD0os/

While Selena celebrated with her squad in Mexico, Blanco also joined his bachelor party in Las Vegas, sharing glimpses from the bash on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year. The music producer later revealed how he popped the question with a ring that Selena helped him with. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Benny Blancocelebrity weddingentertainment newsselena gomezTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford become series regulars in The Diplomat for season 4
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
Jennifer Lawrence Defends Palestine, Calls It ‘No Less Than A Genocide’
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Spirited Away’ Returns to US Theatres in October for Studio Ghibli Fest 2025

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Mentally Unstable Man Barges Into House, Beheads 5-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Mother
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More
MP CM Yadav distributes free helmets, flags off bike rally to promote road safety in Bhopal
Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future
Watch: Durga Maa In Pakistan? Viral Video Shows Navratri Garba-Dandiya Night Celebrations In Karachi
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Cement firms were strategically trying to pocket GST benefit meant for consumers: Yes Securities
"Our boys showed they can chase 200+": Sanath Jayasuriya after India beats Sri Lanka in super over
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside

QUICK LINKS