'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle bags Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Home > Hollywood > 'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle bags Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 10:10:06 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Noah Wyle on Sunday bagged an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for ‘The Pitt’.

He beat out fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), and Adam Scott (“Severance”) to win in the category, as per Variety.

This is also his first win. He was nominated five years in a row for best supporting actor in a drama for his role as Dr. John Carter in the hit medical drama ‘ER.’

Among the thanks, Wyle also makes it clear that half of his award goes to his wife, Sara Wells, and “not just because it’s California law, but because she earned it.”

After all of his thanks, Wyle made sure to end his speech with a nod to the hospital workers, Deadline reported.

“Mostly, to anyone who is going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job,” he says. “This is for you.”

“The Pitt” debuted on HBO Max in January to critical and popular acclaim. The show was renewed for a second season in February, with the new season slated to bow in January 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: emmysemmys-2025Noah Wylepitt

QUICK LINKS