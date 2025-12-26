LIVE TV
Digital Branding Visionary Mehul Purohit Praises 'Dhurandhar' for Its Powerful Storytelling and Brand-Building Potential

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 26, 2025 13:22:10 IST

New Delhi [India], December 24: Entrepreneur and digital branding strategist Mehul Purohit, founder of Multiphase Digital, has lauded the film Dhurandhar for its compelling narrative, strong character arcs, and authentic storytelling—elements he believes are as critical in cinema as they are in building powerful digital brands.

From the lens of a branding expert, Mehul views Dhurandhar not just as a film but as a masterclass in emotional positioning and audience connection. “A successful brand, much like a successful film, is built on honesty, consistency, and impact,” he shared. “Dhurandhar succeeds because it stays rooted in its core message while fearlessly presenting raw emotions—this is exactly how strong digital identities are created.”

Known for revolutionising the digital branding landscape through Multiphase Digital, Mehul has helped businesses and individuals build credible, influential online reputations. According to him, Dhurandhar mirrors the same principles he applies in branding—straightforward storytelling, relatable characters, and a narrative that stays with the audience long after the experience ends.

Mehul particularly appreciated how the film avoided superficial glamour and instead focused on depth and substance. “In today’s attention-driven digital world, authenticity cuts through noise. Dhurandhar proves that when content is real, it doesn’t need exaggeration—it builds trust organically,” he said.

As someone who has worked extensively with personalities in the entertainment industry, Mehul believes films like Dhurandhar exemplify organic brand building. “Every character in the film carries a distinct identity, much like a well-positioned brand. Their journeys feel earned, not manufactured—this is something marketers and filmmakers alike should learn from.”

Through Multiphase Digital, Mehul continues to champion storytelling-led branding—an approach that aligns seamlessly with cinema that prioritises narrative strength over shortcuts. His admiration for Dhurandhar reflects his broader belief that content with purpose consistently outperforms content created just for visibility.

Having shared his entrepreneurial journey on platforms like Josh Talks and TEDx, and being recognized as Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur (2022), Mehul remains deeply invested in promoting meaningful content—whether in films, brands, or digital platforms. “Stories shape perception,” he concludes. “Dhurandhar is a reminder that when storytelling is honest, impact is inevitable.”

With leaders like Mehul Purohit bridging the worlds of digital branding and creative storytelling, films like Dhurandhar find appreciation beyond cinema halls—resonating strongly with professionals who understand the true power of narrative.

QUICK LINKS