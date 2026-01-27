LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-state yellow alert, warning of snow and rain activity across several parts of the country following a chilly Republic Day morning.

IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi. Photo: ANI
IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 27, 2026 10:00:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Weather Report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-state yellow alert, warning of snow and rain activity across several parts of the country following a chilly Republic Day morning. Delhi residents should prepare for light rainfall on Tuesday after the IMD alert. 

You Might Be Interested In

The weather agency forecast generally cloudy conditions with one or two spells of light rain during the early morning or forenoon, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 kmph. 

The IMD added that similar weather activity could return later in the day, with light run and thunderstorms likely from the afternoon through the night.

You Might Be Interested In

Weather Report Noida, Gurugram 

Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is expected to see partly cloudy conditions, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely. According to the weather office, temperatures in the city may remain cool with the maximum around 19 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 12 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, Gurugram is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky along with brief spells of rain or thundershowers on January 27 and January 28, with temperatures dipping to around 7 degrees Celsius. 

Weather Report Mumbai 

The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy conditions along with a chance of light to moderate rainfall across parts of Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani. Similar weather is also expected in North Maharashtra districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon.

Weather Report Dehradun 

Dehradun is experiencing thunderstorms with hail. A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph. Dehradun temperatures on January 27 are dipping to around 8 degrees Celsius with a high probability of rain throughout the afternoon and evening. 

Weather Report Srinagar 

Srinagar is currently experiencing a heavy snowstorm with a 100% chance of precipitation throughout today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The city is currently experiencing light snow showers, with heavy snow expected to continue, with temperatures dipping to -3 degrees Celsius. 

11 flights cancelled for IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India in Jammu and Kashmir 

Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights have been cancelled till 9 AM.
The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, “Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements.”

Earlier today, they had informed of expected flight delays due to snow accumulation on airside pavements, advising passengers to continue communicating with their airlines.

The IMD issued a weather warning of isolated thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir today.
Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major tourist attraction. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

Also Read: US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dehradun weatherhome-hero-pos-9kullu weathersnow storm weather forecastsrinagar weathertoday weather reportweather agraweather at my locationweather chandigarhweather dehradunweather gurugramweather jammuweather noidaweather shimlaweather todayweather update

RELATED News

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

This Republic Day, Kewlani Agro Calls on India to Rediscover the Power of Traditional, Home-Cooked Food

Shaarib–Toshi Unveil “Ishq Da Haasil” at Grand Launch of Their Dream Sufi Album Roohaniyat

Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet, Championing Ideas, Stories and Dialogue

Why Indian Students at MIT University Sikkim Are Prioritizing Skills Along with Degrees

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

Bank Strike Today: Which Banks Are Affected? Big Demands Disrupt Banking Operations

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

What To Expect From Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty 50 Rides On Global Markets and India–EU Trade Optimism

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

‘War Will Ignite Entire Region’: Hezbollah Issues Chilling Warning As Donald Trump Eyes Iran, Nuclear-Powered USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Gulf

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar
Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar
Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar
Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

QUICK LINKS