Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Weather Report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-state yellow alert, warning of snow and rain activity across several parts of the country following a chilly Republic Day morning. Delhi residents should prepare for light rainfall on Tuesday after the IMD alert.

The weather agency forecast generally cloudy conditions with one or two spells of light rain during the early morning or forenoon, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 kmph.

The IMD added that similar weather activity could return later in the day, with light run and thunderstorms likely from the afternoon through the night.

Weather Report Noida, Gurugram

Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is expected to see partly cloudy conditions, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely. According to the weather office, temperatures in the city may remain cool with the maximum around 19 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Gurugram is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky along with brief spells of rain or thundershowers on January 27 and January 28, with temperatures dipping to around 7 degrees Celsius.

Weather Report Mumbai

The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy conditions along with a chance of light to moderate rainfall across parts of Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani. Similar weather is also expected in North Maharashtra districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon.

Weather Report Dehradun

Dehradun is experiencing thunderstorms with hail. A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph. Dehradun temperatures on January 27 are dipping to around 8 degrees Celsius with a high probability of rain throughout the afternoon and evening.

Weather Report Srinagar

Srinagar is currently experiencing a heavy snowstorm with a 100% chance of precipitation throughout today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The city is currently experiencing light snow showers, with heavy snow expected to continue, with temperatures dipping to -3 degrees Celsius.

11 flights cancelled for IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights have been cancelled till 9 AM.

The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, “Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements.”

Earlier today, they had informed of expected flight delays due to snow accumulation on airside pavements, advising passengers to continue communicating with their airlines.

The IMD issued a weather warning of isolated thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir today.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major tourist attraction. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

