Home > India > 12 Killed In China's Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

Twelve people died on Wednesday after a firecracker shop exploded and triggered massive fire in Hubei province.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 18, 2026 17:59:35 IST

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

Twelve people died on Wednesday after a firecracker shop exploded and caught fire in Hubei province, China, burning about 50 square metres of the building, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The explosion took place at an unidentified store in the central Chinese city of Xiangyang, the report said. The cause of the blast was under investigation, CCTV said.

Explosions related to pyrotechnics are not uncommon in China, where firecrackers are widely used and often indiscriminately deployed during celebratory occasions such as the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Tuesday.

In June, ablast  at a fireworks factory in neighbouring Hunan killed nine people and injured 26 others.

Some cities in China have banned fireworks out of concerns over safety and air pollution, but the measures are controversial as firecrackers, traditionally used to scare off evil spirits, remain central to Lunar New Year celebrations.

(With input from Reuters) 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 5:42 PM IST
12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire
12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire
12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire
12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

QUICK LINKS