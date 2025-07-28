Home > India > 14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts

14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts

Red alert issued in 14 Rajasthan districts; schools shut in 8 due to heavy rain. Over 11,000 people affected by floods in 6 Odisha districts; orange alerts sounded across multiple states.

Red alert issued in 14 Rajasthan districts
Red alert issued in 14 Rajasthan districts

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 08:41:25 IST

Authorities issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across 14 districts of Rajasthan on Monday, July 28. Due to the weather situation, officials declared a holiday for schools in 8 districts to ensure student safety. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the alert after observing continued heavy showers in the region.

District administrations instructed local emergency teams to remain on standby, and disaster response units were placed on alert to tackle any rain-related incidents or emergencies. Local authorities asked residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.

Over 11,000 Affected in Odisha Floods

Floods affected more than 11,000 people across six districts of Odisha following continuous rainfall over the past few days. State emergency services and disaster response teams began rescue operations in the affected areas. Local officials confirmed that low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, with some villages cut off due to rising water levels. Relief camps have been set up, and food supplies are being distributed to the displaced.

Authorities also started monitoring river levels and released precautionary alerts near embankments and reservoirs. Odisha’s government deployed additional medical and rescue teams to assist those in need.

Orange Alert Issued Across Multiple States

The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, July 28, for several states. These include Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Western Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Authorities asked residents to prepare for possible flash floods, landslides, and transportation delays due to ongoing monsoon activity. State governments alerted emergency teams and ordered district officials to keep shelters and relief supplies ready. Citizens in hilly and low-lying regions received warnings to avoid risky routes and follow official advisories.

Himachal Pradesh Under Yellow Alert

A yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall was issued for 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Weather officials forecast persistent rain throughout the day, with potential disruptions in transportation and local connectivity. The Himachal Pradesh government asked local bodies to inspect vulnerable slopes and riverbanks for landslide threats.

Public works and electricity departments remain on alert to restore services quickly in case of outages or blocked roads.

Also Read: Two Dead, 29 Injured In Stampede Like Situation In Ausaneshwar Temple, UP

Tags: imd rain alert

RELATED News

Justice Varma Cash Scandal Case: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Petition Challenging Impeachment Recommendation
Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: 32 Hour Intense Discussion On Operation Sindoor To Begin Today
22-Year-Old Arrested From Punjab By Delhi Police Special Cell
Two Dead, 29 Injured In Stampede Like Situation In Ausaneshwar Temple, UP
India Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain To Hit Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam And Across India Till August 2

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir Slams Hypocrisy, Says ‘No Handshakes, No Nonsense’
Melania Trump Was ‘Very Involved’ In Epstein’s Circle, Biographer Claims She Met Donald Through Epstein’s Network
TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff
Irina Shayk And Michele Morrone’s Steamy Makeout, What Is The Secret Behind This Hot Romance?
Donald Trump Slams ‘Ugly’ Wind Turbines Killing America’s Beautiful Landscapes, Calls Industry A ‘Con Job’
Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown
Marine Cloud Brightening: The Secret Weather Experiment That Nearly Altered the Climate Forever
Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s Shocking Split: Couple’s Messy Breakup Sparks Questions
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?