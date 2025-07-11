1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Eye Witness In Court Cliams To See Jagdish Tytler At Gurudwara Pul Bangash Who Ignited The Mob

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday recorded the evidence (Statement) of a sole eye witness who saw the killing of two Sikhs during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Pul Bangash area. This witness also said that she saw Jagdish Tytler came at Gurudwara Pul Bangash and incited the mob. The Gurudwara was set on fire by the mob.



Special Judge Jitendra Singh was recording the evidence of Harpal Kaur Bedi who is a prosecution witness in the case of CBI against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

The court has listed the matter for further recording her evidence on July 12 (tomorrow).

Harpal Kaur Bedi appeared before the court in the case of killing of three Sikhs and got her evidence recorded through CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal.

She stated that her husband, Amarjeet Singh Bedi was in the business of electronics and had a showroom in area of Pul Bangash. One of deceased Gurcharan Singh Channi was their employee, while nother deceased Badal Singh, was a ragi (musician) at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.



It was stated that their shop was looted by the mob. When she was standing near Gurudwara Pul Bangash, she saw Jagdish Tytler who came in an Ambassador car along with three others.

Accused Jagdish Tytler is alleged to have addressed the mob standing there to loot and kill the Sikhs, to loot Gurudwara as they have killed their mother. I myself seen and heard the same from accused Jagdish Tytler, the witness said. She identified Tytler who was present during the hearing.



“I identify accused Jagdish Tytler, who is present in the Court today. After saying that he sat in the car and returned back. Accused Jagdish Tytler was Member of Parliament and known to my husband. He also used to visit our shop as my husband was associated with Congress Party,” the eye witness said.



The witness deposed that their employee Gurucharan Singh Channi and Sardar Badal Singh took shelter in the house of her neighbour namely Tilakraj in Hathikhana Azad Market.

She deposed, “When, it was started to dawn, the mob armed rods, gandasa and other Arms broke open the door of house of our neighbor Tilak Raj.”

She further stated that after entering the house of Tilak Raj, the mob found out employee

Gurcharan Singh Channi and Sardar Badal Singh (Ragi) and cut them with their Arms.

“The mob threw both of them from the roof to the ground and thereafter, they put them in to cart (rehari) and put the tyres on them, thrown them inside the Gurudwara, Pul Bangash and burnt,” Bedi recalled the incident.

She stated that she herself saw the incident, but did not see the third killing as the person was killed in Gurudwara.



Witness was cross examined by defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma alongwith Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma who appeared for Jagdish Tytler.

During cross examination Bedi said that she kept quite till 2008 and not mentioned the name of Jagdish Tytler as there was a threat to kill her only son. Now she has no fear as her son has died.



The witness said, “I (Bedi) was enticed by Kuljeet Singh Duggal who has expired an year ago. Day before yesterday too, I was threatened to not depose in the court. I have filed a complaint on July 9, 2025. I know Kuljeet Singh Duggal. He was the person who visited me to entice me by offering money. He is no more and expired about a year back,” Bedi said.

She rejected the suggestion that Kuljeet Singh Duggal never visited or offered any money to me, “It is also wrong to suggest that I (Bedi) am blaming him as he is already expired.”



During cross examination Harpal Kaur Bedi said that it is correct that neither she named the involvement of accused Jagdish Tytler nor her husband named him till 2008.

“It is correct that before 2016, I did not name accused Jagdish Tytler in the present case. I named him for the first time in statement of 01.03.2016, she added.

“My son was threatened for life by men of accused Jagdish Tytler not to state anything against him and as I was having the only son and for sake of his life I kept mum,” Bedi said.

She said, “Now, my only son has died in the year 2015 and from that time, I did not have any fear and as such stated all the true facts to CBI and Court. I did not give any complaint regarding threat to my son till 2015 or thereafter till date.”

Bedi said, “I have given complaint against Kuljit Singh Duggal and incident of 09.07.2025 to the local police regarding threats to me.”

