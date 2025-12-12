2017 Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni, Five Others Get 20-Year Sentence by Ernakulam Court

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday handed down 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to all six convicts in the 2017 actress assault case.

Justice Honey M Varghese found them guilty of kidnapping with intent to rape (IPC Section 366), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), and gang rape (IPC 376D). Each convict was also fined Rs 50,000, with a one-year additional jail term in case of non-payment. The prime accused, Pulsar Suni, was given an extra five-year sentence under the IT Act, though the court specified that all sentences will run concurrently.

The court also directed that a copy of the pen drive containing the visuals be kept in safe custody by investigating officer Baiju Paulose.

Why Was Actor Dileep Acquitted in the 2017 Assault Case?

The Sessions Court had earlier acquitted Malayalam actor and the eighth accused, Dileep, in the 2017 case.

The case pertained to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

Kerala Minister Says State May Seek Harsher Punishment

Meanwhile, Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan said the government will review the verdict and take necessary action, as the convicts were not given the maximum punishment.

Cheriyan said, “The court’s verdict cannot be commented on without a detailed and authoritative study. The real question is whether the survivor has received justice. There was an expectation of maximum punishment, and since that did not happen, the government will examine the verdict thoroughly and take necessary action.”

“There was no lapse from the prosecution. Without studying the judgment, it is not possible to give a definitive response. Our judicial system has seen different kinds of verdicts in the past as well. Since maximum justice has not been ensured, steps will be taken to pursue maximum punishment. Further action will also be taken to bring clarity regarding those involved in the conspiracy,” the Kerala Minister added.

(Inputs from ANI)