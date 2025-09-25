2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain.

He was jailed in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed his bail plea.

He argued that he has already spent over five years in custody.

The Delhi police had opposed Hussain’s bail plea.

Police called it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer.

He filed this plea through his lawyer Tara Narula, who argued that Hussain has been in jail for more than five years.

The petition further stated that despite the lower court’s persistent efforts to expedite the trial, the proceedings are likely to take more time.

On March 12, the trial court had dismissed his bail plea, stating there was no basis for granting him bail.

Earlier, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court held that Hussain and others must face trial for offences under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 153A (promoting enmity between groups on religious, regional, or other grounds), 302 (murder), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The prosecution has stated that four other accused were also part of the violent mob involved in rioting and arson, during which Sharma was killed.

According to police, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed officers at Dayalpur police station that his son Ankit Sharma had been missing since February 25, 2020.

Later, it emerged that after being killed, Sharma’s body was dumped in the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque at Chand Bagh Pulia. Police said Sharma’s body was recovered from the drain with 51 injury marks. Hussain is one of the accused in the case.

The communal clashes in North-East Delhi broke out on February 24, 2020, after violence erupted between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protesters. At least 53 people were killed and many others injured in the violence.

Also Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea In Rs.200 Crore Money Laundering Case