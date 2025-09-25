LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > 2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain. The communal clashes in North-East Delhi broke out on February 24, 2020, after violence erupted between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protesters.

2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: September 25, 2025 17:47:52 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain.

He was jailed in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed his bail plea.

He argued that he has already spent over five years in custody.

The Delhi police had opposed Hussain’s bail plea. 

Police called it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer.
He filed this plea through his lawyer Tara Narula, who argued that Hussain has been in jail for more than five years. 

The petition further stated that despite the lower court’s persistent efforts to expedite the trial, the proceedings are likely to take more time.

On March 12, the trial court had dismissed his bail plea, stating there was no basis for granting him bail.

Earlier, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court held that Hussain and others must face trial for offences under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 153A (promoting enmity between groups on religious, regional, or other grounds), 302 (murder), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The prosecution has stated that four other accused were also part of the violent mob involved in rioting and arson, during which Sharma was killed. 

According to police, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed officers at Dayalpur police station that his son Ankit Sharma had been missing since February 25, 2020. 
Later, it emerged that after being killed, Sharma’s body was dumped in the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque at Chand Bagh Pulia. Police said Sharma’s body was recovered from the drain with 51 injury marks. Hussain is one of the accused in the case.

The communal clashes in North-East Delhi broke out on February 24, 2020, after violence erupted between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protesters. At least 53 people were killed and many others injured in the violence.

Also Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea In Rs.200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Tags: Aam Aadmi Partydelhi high courtDelhi High Court newsDelhi RiotsDelhi Riots 2020Delhi riots caseHigh courtTahir Hussain bail

RELATED News

Rs 420 Crore Karnataka Caste Census Underway: Here Is What We Know So Far
Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva: Odisha CM Majhi leads cleanliness drive at Lingaraj Temple
‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg
TEDx IEM Salt Lake Inspires with Theme ‘Ctrl+Alt+Del’
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

LATEST NEWS

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15
Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks To Steal This Season
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Meet Rishabh Pant’s Replacement in India’s Test Series Against West Indies
Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame
India Vs West Indies Test Series 2025: BCCI Announces Squad, Check Full Team Here
GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Says No Clash with UPSC ESE| Check Date & Recent Updates Here
8th Pay Commission Salary: Big Hikes, Bigger Impact On Central Government Employees & The Economy
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

QUICK LINKS