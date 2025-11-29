27-Year-Old Delhi Man Shot Dead In Shahdara Just Minutes Before Birthday, Killer Still At Large

Delhi experienced a tragic and very shocking incident in the Shahdara neighborhood where a 27-year-old Gagan was unintentionally shot dead just minutes before the celebration of his birthday at midnight on Friday.

The family was very excited about the approaching occasion, but the unforeseen bloodshed has turned it into a disaster. The media say Gagan had gone out of his house to meet someone, supposed to be an acquaintance.

An unexpected meeting just yards from his home quickly became a struggle resulting in a single shot to his temple with a gun held pretty close to him. The shooter was said to have discharged two more rounds into the sky before making his escape, leaving the poor guy on the ground and the entire neighborhood in shock from the daring assault.

Shahdara Shooting Details: Crime Scene Investigation

The criminal act was executed with such speed and ferocity that it appeared to have been a deliberate thing, thereby complicating the police investigation even more.

The high-ranking officers of the police, along with a group of detectives and professionals from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), were the first to reach the Shahdara location immediately after they were informed.

Gagan’s remains were transported to GTB Hospital for an autopsy. The very initial accounts from his father, who was present at the scene during his son’s last moments, indicate that the gunman initially hugged Gagan and then pulled the gun, which could mean either that he was very familiar with Gagan or it was a planned feint.

Motive And Manhunt: Suspect Remains on the Run

The main goals of the police inquiry are still to identify the murderer and to find out the reason for this murder, which was clearly aimed at the victim. The deceased was a man who had just got married and had become a father very recently, since the baby was only ten days old at the time of the murder which is a great loss for the family.

The detectives are looking at the footage from the nearby cameras very closely in order to find out the route taken by the shooter and how he got away. Besides that, they are inquiring with the local community and looking into all possible scenarios, including personal conflict or any recent Gagan quarrels.

The gunman is still at large and the authorities are focused on getting a quick solution to the case so that they can offer the victim’s young family the right that is due to them.

