LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

A shocking case from Mumbai has left everyone stunned after a 72-year-old was duped of ₹35 crore in a trading scam that continued for four years. In July 2024, the fraud finally came to light when Shah received an unexpected call from Globe Capital’s Risk Management Department, informing him, “You and your wife have a debit balance of ₹35 crore. Pay immediately or your shares will be liquidated.”

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years. (Representative Image: Gemini)
Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years. (Representative Image: Gemini)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 28, 2025 04:05:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

A shocking case from Mumbai has left everyone stunned after a 72-year-old was duped of ₹35 crore in a trading scam that continued for four years. Bharat Harakchand Shah from Matunga West claimed that brokerage firm Globe Capital Market Limited carried out unauthorised trades using his wife’s account throughout this period.

Shah filed an FIR with the Vanrai police station, describing it as an “organised financial fraud.” The case has been registered under IPC sections including 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust) and 420 (Cheating), and has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police for further investigation. 

Bharat Harakchand Shah with his wife, operates a low-cost guest house for cancer patients in Parel. His wife came into posseision of a share portfolio after his father’s death in 1984. However, lacking any understanding of the stock market, the couple never engaged in active trading.

How Did the ₹35 Crore Scam Begin?

The alleged fraud began in 2020. On a friend’s advice, Shah opened a Demat and trading account for himself and his wife with Globe Capital Markets Limited and shifted their inherited shares to the firm.

At first, everything seemed normal. Company staff frequently contacted Shah, offering attractive assurances. They claimed he wouldn’t need to invest any extra money and that his shares could be safely used as collateral for trading. They also promised that “personal guides” would assist him. Under this pretext, two employees, Akshay Baria and Karan Siroya, were assigned to “manage” his portfolio. That’s when they reportedly took full control of the couple’s accounts.

How Did the Scammers Take Full Control of His Account? 

As per the FIR, things took a drastic turn soon after. The two company representatives, who initially guided Shah over daily phone calls on which trades to make, eventually began visiting his home and even sending emails from their own laptops.

Shah claims they manipulated him into handing over every crucial detail. He entered all OTPs, opened every SMS, and replied to every email as instructed. He was only told what they wanted him to know, allowing the company to gain total control of his account.

How Did Shah Discover the ₹35 Crore Trade Scam Shock?

In July 2024, the fraud finally came to light when Shah received an unexpected call from Globe Capital’s Risk Management Department, informing him, “You and your wife have a debit balance of ₹35 crore. Pay immediately or your shares will be liquidated.”

When Shah rushed to the company office, he was told that extensive unauthorised trading had been carried out in his accounts. Shares worth crores had been sold off, and repeated circular trades, transactions made back and forth with the same party, had driven the account into massive losses.

Under pressure and fearing the loss of whatever assets he had left, Shah was forced to sell his remaining shares and settle the entire ₹35 crore amount. After doing so, he moved his leftover holdings to another firm.

What Did Shah Uncover After Checking the Real Statements? 

Shah finally realised what had happened when he downloaded the actual, detailed trading statement from Globe’s website and compared it with the “profit” statements the company had emailed him. The differences were huge, exposing the scale of the deceit.

He also discovered that the firm had received several notices from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Shockingly, the company had replied to these notices using his name—without ever informing him. The genuine trading activity was completely different from what he had been shown.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 4:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mumbai trade scamonline tradingonline trading scamtrade scam

RELATED News

Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching ‘Obscene’ Content? SC Says…

INS Chennai Delivers 67 Tons Of Medical Aid To Flood-Hit Yemen

‘Not A Single Police Picked Up My Call’: Woman Groped By A Man In Mumbai, Was Left Helpless During Busy Hours

Nuclear Sector To Be Opened For Private Participation Soon? PM Modi Provides Big Update

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

LATEST NEWS

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Sentenced to 11.5 Years in Prison for Rebellion

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

‘Having Constant Suicidal Thoughts’: Who is Sonali? Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Claims Blackmail Behind Viral 19 Min MMS Video

Earn Double Than FD, Invest Just Rs.2000 And Get Rs. 10 Lakh Return In Just….

Did Smriti Mandhana Catch Palash Muchhal In A Compromising Position With The Girl He Cheated With? Choreographer Escaped The Venue, Viral REDDIT Post Makes Shocking Claims

Big Trouble For Bankrupt Pakistan, UAE Stops Issuing Visas To Pakistani Citizens, Reason Is…

Who Are The Sponsors Behind Big Commercial Push For WPL 2026-27?

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D’Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Vladimir Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough, Says US Peace Plan Could…

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick
Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick
Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick
Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

QUICK LINKS