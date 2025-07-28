Home > India > 3 Dead Allegedly Due To Oxygen Supply Failure At Jalandhar Hospital

Three patients lost their lives at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on July 27, 2025, Sunday evening, according to PTI. Their family members have claimed that they died due to a technical glitch in oxygen supply at the trauma center.

Representational image (Photo credit- Shutterstock)
Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 10:58:00 IST

Jalandhar (Punjab), July 28: Three patients lost their lives at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on July 27, 2025, Sunday evening, according to PTI. Their family members have claimed that they died due to a technical glitch in oxygen supply at the trauma center. The hospital authorities, however, have rejected these claims but accepted that oxygen supply dipped a bit. They also asserted that the backup oxygen cylinders were made functional within no time. 

How this matter will be investigated?

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Raj Kumar told PTI that a nine-member committee has been formed in this regard, which will submit a report within two days. Among the patients, one was hospitalised with snake bite, the second was a drug overdose patient, while the third was suffering from tuberculosis. All three patients were put on ventilators. Speaking to reporters, senior medical officer (SMO) Vinay Anand said there was a technical fault because of which oxygen pressure dipped a little bit.

Punjab Health Minister visits the hospital

Punjab health Minister Balbir Singh has also visited the hospital and confirmed that a detailed inquiry will be conducted in this incident, according to ANI. The health minister said that the patients admitted in ICU were in critical condition. According to Mr Singh, the power supply was briefly cut off but it was switched back on immediately. Calling it a brief pressure drop, Punjab health minister said that it lasted for only 1-2 minutes.

Mr Singh also added that these deaths have not happened at once, but within 10-15 minutes of each other. Mr Singh said that one patient suffered consolidation in the lungs, other was a patient of multiple organ failure while the third was a drug addict. The Punjab health minister said that a team of doctors from Chandigarh will come here to investigate. 

