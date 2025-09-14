37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A 37-year-old woman, along with her 11-year-old son, died by suicide allegedly due to her son’s health issues in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said that police recovered a suicide note, which indicated the child had been unwell for a long time.

“The police team reached the spot immediately, identified the bodies, and sent them for postmortem. A suicide note was recovered, which mentioned that the child had been unwell for a long time.” Awasthi said.

Currently, the bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the police are further investigating the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

