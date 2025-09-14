37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida
37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 15:40:07 IST

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A 37-year-old woman, along with her 11-year-old son, died by suicide allegedly due to her son’s health issues in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said that police recovered a suicide note, which indicated the child had been unwell for a long time.

“The police team reached the spot immediately, identified the bodies, and sent them for postmortem. A suicide note was recovered, which mentioned that the child had been unwell for a long time.” Awasthi said.

Currently, the bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the police are further investigating the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 37-year-old-woman-suicideGreater NoidaNoidashakti-mohan-awasthi

