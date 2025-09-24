‘5000 Mein Degi’: Agra Teacher Openly Harasses Woman In Public, Threatens Her With Gun, Cops Arrest Him Within…

A woman had a nightmare experience in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, when a man tried to make her go with him. This man even pulled out a pistol to intimidate her. The video is also going viral because the incident was recorded on a camera.

A report claimed that the accused, who is called Shyamveer Singh, is a teacher in a school in Baldev, Mathura. He supposedly had propositioned the woman to join his car in car with 5,000 rupees.

She neglected him, and he became aggressive and allegedly attempted to enter their car. It was the scream of the woman that attracted a crowd, and the man had to escape before he was caught by the police.

Here’s What Exactly Happened

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the woman, who is 22 years old and lives at Jagdishpur, was with her friends at the time she was at Kargil Square on Saturday evening, September 20. When she had stopped her scooter in front of Moon Light Hotel to drink water, two men in a car had approached her. Initially, they gave her money to accompany them but she disregarded them.

“5000 me degi,” UP woman catcalled, threatened with gun by govt school teacher In UP’s Agra, a woman standing outside a restaurant was catcalled by man who asked “if she was ready to tag along in ₹5000”. The accused identified as Shyamveer Choudhary, a government school… pic.twitter.com/izeEcF1whN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 22, 2025

Another video of the incident where the accused can be seen harassing the girl as she confronts the man over his remarks. pic.twitter.com/L9Mp267Aod — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 22, 2025

Again they made an attempt, and she still shunned them. One of the men later came out of the car and told him, tumse hi keh raha hu (I am talking to you only). Still in shock and attempting to remain brave, she approached the car trying to ask, Ye kya badtameezi hai? (What is this misconduct?).”

All of a sudden, the men held her hands and attempted to enter into the car with her. She had resisted, kicked the accused and began to scream. Her screams attracted people who were passing by. The accused, on seeing himself being surrounded, drew his licensed pistol and threatened her.

The accused reportedly pointed the gun at one of the bystanders when one of them came on board. Nonetheless, the woman was shouting in spite of the threats to draw even more people.

The report indicated that she was able to grab the keys of the car belonging to the accused as she struggled with him or her. The man kept on threatening her using the pistol; however, later on ran off before the police could reach the scene. On the way out, he even attempted to hit her with the car.

There have been two videos of the incident that have gone around. In the former, the woman can be heard telling someone near them that this guy is torturing her and shooting her with his gun. He replied, will you go out with me at 5,000 rupees.

In the second video, the accused is holding the hand of the woman who resists and shouts. One of the spectators may even be heard saying, Hath mat laga, dur hat. Dur se baat kar (Don’t touch her, stay back. Speak from a distance).”

What did the UP Police do?

The woman filed a case at Sikandra Police Station after the incident. The accused, whose name is Shyamveer Singh, was arrested in less than 24 hours by the Agra Police. The authorities also confiscated his licensed pistol and car.

Dainik Bhaskar has reported that a letter will be dispatched to revoke the gun license of the accused, DCP City, Sonam Kumar. His accomplice is being hunted by the police.

