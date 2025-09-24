Punjab Viral Video: Man Slaps Two Men, Punishes Them For Spitting Gutka On Road But What Happened Next Will SHOCK You

In one of the videos that are currently circulating on social media, a man pulls own to the side of the road and finds two young men spitting there and goes on to slap them and then goes on to force them to apologise and even do sit-ups.

Man Slaps Two For Spitting Gutkha On Road In Punjab

The Internet has taken sides with some doubting his right to slap and others applauding his actions.

Caught red-handed, the two young men are shown literally facing the shock as they are still being slapped by the man wearing the red t-shirt. Then, he says that they should not spit on the road, and proceeds to make them apologise, and do some sit-ups to drive the point home.

Good shot given to the gutka spitters. Create similar fear among your neighbourhood. They spit on the roads, pee, throw garbage and make your surroundings dirty & healthy. Create an environment that they should think 1000 times before spitting. Piche se kantap padega.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “We must instill such fear in those who spit gutka, throw garbage, and litter that they think a thousand times. Clean and healthy surroundings are our responsibility!”

Another questioned, “Who is he to slap them,” as one person chimed in saying, “Not sure if this is the right thing. Although we’ve all thought of doing this. The government has to handle this. Educate the masses by running countrywide campaigns like it does against drinking and smoking.”

The next one stated, “Spitting public places should be made offensive & should charged of 1000 rupees.” One user added, “Can’t do this as a woman. The guy is muscular so could do it.”

One suggested, “They should make the Bollywood stars endorsing ghutka to come & clean the paan stains up.’

