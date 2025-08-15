79th Independence Day: PM Modi Announces Mission To Protect Border Demography

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, from the ramparts of Red Fort, announced the launch of a ‘High-Power Demography Mission’, citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and said that it is a threat to national security.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi warned against infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian youth, targeting the sisters and daughters, and misleading tribal communities to seize land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the nation about a conspiracy aiming to change India’s demography and said, “I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country’s demography is being changed, and the seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribal and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this.”

PM Modi highlighted about changing democracy

He further noted that changing democracy is a national threat and said, “When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security…No country can hand it over to infiltrators…So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a ‘High-Power Demography Mission’…”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour.

Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, witnessed the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: From Red Fort, PM Modi Highlights Rescue Efforts Amid Devastating Cloudbursts And Floods