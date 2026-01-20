‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Nitin Nabin: Newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said he was not merely assuming a post but embracing the ideology, traditions and responsibility of what he described as a nationalist movement. Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders for their support.

‘Not Just A Position, But A Responsibility’

Calling the occasion a moment of resolve, Nabin said the role carried the weight of the party’s ideological legacy and its commitment to nation-building. He expressed gratitude to party veterans and credited the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians working towards the vision of a developed India.

“I am not just taking charge of a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions and responsibility of this movement,” Nabin said, adding that the Prime Minister’s leadership had inspired ordinary party workers across the country.

From Party Worker To National President

Reflecting on his political journey, Nitin Nabin said the backing of BJP workers and Prime Minister Modi made it possible for “an ordinary worker” to rise to the party’s top organisational post. He recalled his first interaction with the Prime Minister during a programme in Anand, Gujarat, saying it taught him the importance of connecting with people’s emotions.

“That day, I realised that true greatness comes from understanding and engaging with the feelings of the people,” he said, referring to Modi’s interaction with citizens during the Sadbhavana Mission.

Confidence Ahead Of Key Assembly Elections

Nitin Nabin also expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry. Acknowledging discussions around changing demographics in these states, he said the party viewed the situation as a challenge it was prepared to face.

He asserted that the dedication and hard work of BJP workers would ensure success across all 5 states in the months ahead.

Attack On Opposition Over Cultural Issues

The new BJP chief criticised opposition parties, accusing them of interfering with cultural and religious traditions. Referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu and an alleged attempt to impeach a judge, Nitin Nabin said such actions reflected discomfort with India’s cultural heritage.

He argued that forces opposing traditions such as Karthigai Deepam or questioning the existence of Ram Setu should have no place in Indian politics, stressing the need to confront such narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin following his address. The charge-taking ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP president J.P. Nadda, senior party leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

(Via Agency Inputs)

