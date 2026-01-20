LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham china bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Nitin Nabin: Newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said he was not merely assuming a post but embracing the ideology, traditions and responsibility of what he described as a nationalist movement. Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders for their support.

'A Moment Of Resolve For Me': Nitin Nabin's First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President (Picture Credits: X)
'A Moment Of Resolve For Me': Nitin Nabin's First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 14:38:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Nitin Nabin: Newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said he was not merely assuming a post but embracing the ideology, traditions and responsibility of what he described as a nationalist movement. Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders for their support.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Not Just A Position, But A Responsibility’

Calling the occasion a moment of resolve, Nabin said the role carried the weight of the party’s ideological legacy and its commitment to nation-building. He expressed gratitude to party veterans and credited the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians working towards the vision of a developed India.

“I am not just taking charge of a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions and responsibility of this movement,” Nabin said, adding that the Prime Minister’s leadership had inspired ordinary party workers across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

From Party Worker To National President

Reflecting on his political journey, Nitin Nabin said the backing of BJP workers and Prime Minister Modi made it possible for “an ordinary worker” to rise to the party’s top organisational post. He recalled his first interaction with the Prime Minister during a programme in Anand, Gujarat, saying it taught him the importance of connecting with people’s emotions.

“That day, I realised that true greatness comes from understanding and engaging with the feelings of the people,” he said, referring to Modi’s interaction with citizens during the Sadbhavana Mission.

Confidence Ahead Of Key Assembly Elections

Nitin Nabin also expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry. Acknowledging discussions around changing demographics in these states, he said the party viewed the situation as a challenge it was prepared to face.

He asserted that the dedication and hard work of BJP workers would ensure success across all 5 states in the months ahead.

Attack On Opposition Over Cultural Issues

The new BJP chief criticised opposition parties, accusing them of interfering with cultural and religious traditions. Referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu and an alleged attempt to impeach a judge, Nitin Nabin said such actions reflected discomfort with India’s cultural heritage.

He argued that forces opposing traditions such as Karthigai Deepam or questioning the existence of Ram Setu should have no place in Indian politics, stressing the need to confront such narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin following his address. The charge-taking ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP president J.P. Nadda, senior party leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sex Harassment Or Trick To Gain Social Media Followers? Influencer Shimjitha Musthafa Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After Kerala Man Dies Over Viral Bus Video

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BJP ideologybjp national presidentNitin Nabin

RELATED News

‘Nitin Nabin Is The Boss, I Am A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New ‘Millenial’ BJP President

Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President, Replaces Veteran Leader JP Nadda, Becomes Youngest To Hold The Top Party Post

‘National Anthem Disrespected’: High Voltage Drama In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Without Delivering Opening Address, Stalin Hits Back

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao’s Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral ‘Obscene’ Video Stir Fresh Controversy

Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

LATEST NEWS

When Is Linkin Park Coming To India? Lollapalooza India 2026 Returns To Mumbai With Playboi Carti And 40+ Artists, Check Dates

China Sent 16 Military Cargo Planes To Iran? Truth Behind The Viral X Claim

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Love After Divorce Turns Into Khalwat Case: Malaysian Couple Arrested in Hotel Raid – Why Is It A Crime In The Country

From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

India Weighs Joining US-Led Gaza Peace Board Amid Legitimacy and Reconstruction Concerns

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President
‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President
‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President
‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

QUICK LINKS