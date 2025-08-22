LIVE TV
A School In Delhi's Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, 4th Such Incident In This Week

A School In Delhi’s Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, 4th Such Incident In This Week

A school received a bomb threat in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 7 on Friday morning, making it the fourth such incident this week. The Delhi Police and the Fire Department arrived at the scene. On Thursday, six schools across Delhi also received bomb threats.

A School In Delhi’s Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, 4th Incident This Week (Representative Image)

August 22, 2025

A school received a bomb threat in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 7 on Friday morning, making it the fourth such incident this week. The Delhi Police and the Fire Department arrived at the scene. On Thursday, six schools across Delhi also received bomb threats. 

A day before yesterday, over 50 schools also received bomb threats via mail. According to police, a group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’ sent a bomb threat mail, demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending other bomb threats on August 18. 

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have “breached their IT systems” and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises, ANI reported, citing Delhi Police.

The email read, “We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to the Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs.”

Previous Two Bomb Threats Turned Out To Be Hoaxes

Earlier, two schools in Malviya Nagar and Prasad Nagar in Karol Bagh also received a bomb threat, with a fire tender being dispatched in the area.  

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises.

Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking today’s call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

A School In Delhi’s Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, 4th Such Incident In This Week

