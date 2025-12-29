Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has made it compulsory for taxpayers in India to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to avoid complications while filing income tax returns. According to the official notification, the final deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking is December 31, 2025.

The initiative aims to verify taxpayers’ identities and curb the issuance of duplicate PAN cards across the country. Taxpayers who are planning to complete the process should note that Aadhaar-PAN linking involves mapping an individual’s PAN with their Aadhaar number.

Aadhaar–PAN Linking Deadline Date

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had originally set June 30, 2025, as the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. This was later extended to May 31, 2024, with a late fee of Rs 1,000 applicable per individual.

As per the latest CBDT notification issued on April 3, 2025, the deadline has now been further extended, making December 31, 2025, the final date to complete the Aadhaar-PAN linking process. Taxpayers who fail to meet this requirement will have their PAN rendered inoperative from January 1, 2026.

However, PAN holders who missed the earlier deadlines are still likely to be required to pay a Rs 1,000 late fee under Section 234H of the Income-tax Act, 1961, even if they complete the linking before the final deadline.

Documents Required to Link Aadhaar and PAN

Taxpayers can link their Aadhaar and PAN through the steps mentioned below:

Valid Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Aadhaar Card Number

Current Mobile Phone Number

Step-by-Step Process to Link Aadhaar and PAN

Visit the official Income Tax Portal

Select the “Link Aadhaar” option under the “Quick Links” section

You will now need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name (as per Aadhaar card)

Click on the “Validate” option

Enter the One-time password (OTP) sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number on the website

Submit the form

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

If Aadhaar and PAN are not linked within the prescribed deadline, taxpayers will face the following several serious consequences.

PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026.

Higher TDS and TCS deductions will apply under Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act.

Taxpayers may face difficulties while submitting Form 15G or Form 15H, which are required to avoid TDS deductions.

Banks, mutual funds, and stockbrokers may suspend services due to invalid KYC linked to an inoperative PAN.

If Aadhaar and PAN are not linked by the December deadline, reactivating the PAN will require a Rs 1,000 fee along with additional verification.

Income tax refunds will not be processed for taxpayers with an inactive PAN, meaning refunds for filed returns will be withheld.