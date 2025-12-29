LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has made it compulsory for taxpayers in India to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to avoid complications while filing income tax returns. According to the official notification, the final deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking is December 31, 2025. PAN holders who missed the earlier deadlines are still likely to be required to pay a Rs 1,000 late fee under Section 234H of the Income-tax Act, 1961, even if they complete the linking before the final deadline.

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears.
Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2025 12:25:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has made it compulsory for taxpayers in India to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to avoid complications while filing income tax returns. According to the official notification, the final deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking is December 31, 2025. 

You Might Be Interested In

The initiative aims to verify taxpayers’ identities and curb the issuance of duplicate PAN cards across the country. Taxpayers who are planning to complete the process should note that Aadhaar-PAN linking involves mapping an individual’s PAN with their Aadhaar number.

Aadhaar–PAN Linking Deadline Date 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had originally set June 30, 2025, as the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. This was later extended to May 31, 2024, with a late fee of Rs 1,000 applicable per individual. 

You Might Be Interested In

As per the latest CBDT notification issued on April 3, 2025, the deadline has now been further extended, making December 31, 2025, the final date to complete the Aadhaar-PAN linking process. Taxpayers who fail to meet this requirement will have their PAN rendered inoperative from January 1, 2026. 

However, PAN holders who missed the earlier deadlines are still likely to be required to pay a Rs 1,000 late fee under Section 234H of the Income-tax Act, 1961, even if they complete the linking before the final deadline. 

Documents Required to Link Aadhaar and PAN 

Taxpayers can link their Aadhaar and PAN through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) 
  • Aadhaar Card Number 
  • Current Mobile Phone Number 

Step-by-Step Process to Link Aadhaar and PAN

  • Visit the official Income Tax Portal 
  • Select the “Link Aadhaar” option under the “Quick Links” section
  • You will now need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name (as per Aadhaar card)
  • Click on the “Validate” option
  • Enter the One-time password (OTP) sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number on the website
  • Submit the form 

Direct Link for Aadhaar and Pan Linking

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN? 

If Aadhaar and PAN are not linked within the prescribed deadline, taxpayers will face the following several serious consequences. 

  • PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026. 
  • Higher TDS and TCS deductions will apply under Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act. 
  • Taxpayers may face difficulties while submitting Form 15G or Form 15H, which are required to avoid TDS deductions. 
  • Banks, mutual funds, and stockbrokers may suspend services due to invalid KYC linked to an inoperative PAN. 
  • If Aadhaar and PAN are not linked by the December deadline, reactivating the PAN will require a Rs 1,000 fee along with additional verification. 
  • Income tax refunds will not be processed for taxpayers with an inactive PAN, meaning refunds for filed returns will be withheld.
First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AADHAARaadhaar pan card linkAadhaar PAN LinkingAadhaar PAN Linking deadlineAadhaar PAN Linking last dateAadhaar PAN Linking penaltyIncome Tax Returnsitrpan car

RELATED News

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Bail To Ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar, CJI Surya Kant Says ‘He Shall Not Be Released’

From ‘Betrayal’ To Truce: Why Ajit Pawar Left NCP In 2023 And What Brought Him Back To Share Power With Uncle Sharad Pawar Now

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Saali Mohabbat – Find Everything About the New Thriller Movie on ZEE5!

WATCH: Food Or Bribe? Donald Trump’s Shocking Question To Reporters During Zelenskyy Meet Leaves Journalists Stunned

Suspense, Action and Unlimited Drama: Raktabeej 2 on ZEE5 A Must Watch Movie For Thrill Lovers

Will Putin Face the Biggest Downfall of His Life in 2026? Baba Vanga’s Prophecy Sparks World War III Fears

The Bengal Files on ZEE5: A Masterclass in Acting and Emotion

One Year, 3 World Cups: How Indian Women In Sports Stamped Authority At The Global Level

Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers
Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers
Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers
Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

QUICK LINKS