Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Home > India > Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row

Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row

Aaditya Thackeray slammed BJP's Ashish Shelar for comparing Marathi language incidents to the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it poisonous and insensitive. He questioned why the real attackers remain untraceable even three months after the incident.

Aaditya Thackeray hits out at BJP over Ashish Shelar’s Pahalgam remark, calls it a “poisonous attack” on Maharashtra.
Aaditya Thackeray hits out at BJP over Ashish Shelar’s Pahalgam remark, calls it a “poisonous attack” on Maharashtra.(Photo credit: The Week)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 01:48:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that it had “malice and poison” towards Maharashtra. Thackeray’s reaction came after Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s comment. The minister had made a comparison between the Marathi language row and the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Aaditya Thackeray made sharp criticism against BJP

Follwing this, Aaditya Thackeray has strongly condemned BJP’s comparison. He termed it as extremely hurting and insensitive. He said, “There is plenty of poison in the BJP’s mind regarding Maharashtra. It has been three months since the attack, but where were the terrorists? Did they travel to Pakistan or integrate into the BJP?” he asked.

His comments were like adding fuel to the fire as the bitter controversy exist over increasing tensions over assaults on non-Marathi language speakers in Mumbai and other areas of the state. The controversy grew more deep after 5 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) employees were arrested for ransacking the office of businessman Sushil Kedia in Worli. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

ALSO READ: Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Identity: Uddhav, Raj Join Forces in Mumbai Rally Today

What triggered Aaditya Thackeray?

Ashish Shelar stated that, “All these incidents inflict pain, suffering, and mental distress. At Pahalgam, they fired at people after inquiring about their religion. And here, people are getting assaulted just because of the language they speak.” His comment was interpreted to have indirectly attacked Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who have joined forces recently at a rally commemorating Marathi pride.

Aaditya Thackeray has with an opinion that such comparisons are making only to defame Maharashtra and divert attention from the failure of the current government to ensure justice in the Pahalgam case. “Calling terrorists as similar to Maharashtra is not just insulting, it’s a reflection of the mindset of the BJP towards the citizens of this state,” Thackeray further said.

The controversy comes as the political heat in Maharashtra is already at its peak, with the controversy over Marathi identity beginning to raise its head again in the run-up to important elections.

ALSO READ: Sushil Kedia Issues Apology Over Marathi Language Remarks; Five Detained For Damaging Property

Tags: Aaditya ThackerayAshish Shelar BJPMarathi language
Advertisement

More News

Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help
Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
Reuters, Global Times, TRT World X Accounts Unblocked In India After Govt Clarification
Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online
Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row
Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral
‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?