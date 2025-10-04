Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee Thanks Telangana Governor for Inaugurating Diamond Jubilee Durga Puja

New Delhi [India], October 4: Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee Extends Gratitude to Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma for inaugurating the Diamond jubilee Durga Puja celebrations

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, VP and Chairman, Cultural Committee of Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha, warmly welcomed Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sarvojanin Durgotsav at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, and extended a heartfelt vote of thanks for graciously inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sarvojanin Durgotsav at Keyes School Secunderabad,Telangana on 28th Sep 2025.

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the Diamond Jubilee Dussehra celebrations, saying “Dussehra embodies the triumph of truth, justice, and righteousness and Let us embrace these values in our lives, fostering a society that is just, equitable, and harmonious and your community’s efforts in preserving Indian culture and heritage, emphasizing the importance of passing on these values to the next generation and its positive role in fostering cultural assimilation and community bonding.

Governor further added and highlighted the significance of Durga Puja as a symbol of national integration and unity in diversity, noting the festival’s appeal to people from various communities like Telugus, Tamilians, Marwaris, Punjabis, Gujaratis,Malayalis and others.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee asserted that this venue is a melting pot where there is true assimilation of Culture and Values and thatswhy we see a huge footfalls from non Bengali population in Hyderabad and in the same spirit Bengalies women celebrate Bhatkamma Festival in the very pandal giving a strong message of social cohesion and adaptability.

“Your presence has elevated this momentous occasion, and we are deeply grateful for your support. Your leadership and vision inspire us to preserve our cultural heritage and promote community bonding” says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Social Entrepreneur and Cor Group Member of Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations showcased the vibrant cultural heritage and community spirit of the Bengali community in Telangana, with Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee expressing gratitude for the Governor’s presence and message. For 60 years, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha has nurtured this tradition, promoting harmony, unity, and cultural exchange among people from all walks of life.

He also added that the culture is our identity, and it is our responsibility to protect and promote it,

and continue to nurture our value system, which emphasizes respect, tolerance, and compassion

and strive to create a society that is harmonious, equitable, and just for all.

“As we celebrate this milestone diamond Jubillee celebrations, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and compassion that define our great nation and in its true perspective and values of Sanatan Dharma, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee

