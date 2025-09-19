ABVP's Deepika Jha dedicates DUSU win to students, slams NSUI on "vote theft"

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Deepika Jha, who won the Joint Secretary post in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, dedicated her victory to ABVP and the students of Delhi University.

Speaking to ANI after the results, Jha said, “This is not just my victory, it is the victory of all the students of DU, especially those who are migrants and are studying and living in DU… I give all credits to ABVP and students of DU for their support.”

She also took aim at the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which won the Vice President’s post, citing Congress’s recent “vote theft” allegations in other elections. “They talk about vote theft, but their own candidate has won by 8,000 votes, so now we can say they also steal votes,” Jha said.

Earlier, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader Aryan Maan thanked the Delhi University students after securing victory in the Delhi University Student Union elections, stating that the results are a “befitting reply” to the National Student Union of India (NSUI).

ABVP’s Aryan Maan clinched the post of President with 28,821 votes, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who managed 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.

He stated that installing lights in the dark spots of the Delhi University campus will be his priority.

“I feel very nice. My dream for the past 5 years has been fulfilled. Today I want to thank every student of the Delhi University because of whom I won with a margin of 16000 votes… We again gave a befitting reply to the NSUI and won 3-1 against them. There are many dark spots in the campus for female students; we will get lights installed in those dark spots,” Aryan Maan told ANI.

Kunal Choudhary, who secured victory in the Secretary post, thanked the Delhi University students for their support, assuring his support in every problem faced by them.

“I feel very good. I want to thank every student of the Delhi University for voting and supporting me. I want to assure them that I will stand with them whenever they will need me,” Kunal Choudhary told ANI.

Meanwhile, newly elected DUSU Vice President Rahul Jhansla congratulated all the candidates, citing tough competition. He also expressed gratitude to his team, who worked for him throughout his campaign.

“My team worked really hard and I dedicate my victory to my team. I want to thank everyone for supporting me throughout my journey. It was a tough competition. I congratulate all candidates, regardless of their victory or loss. Life does not stop here,” Jhansla told ANI.

In the Vice President’s contest, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla secured a major win with 29,339 votes, defeating ABVP’s Govind Tanwa, who polled 20,547. AISA-SFI’s Sohan garnered 4,163 votes.

ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary won the post of Secretary with 23,779 votes, leaving behind AISA-SFI’s Abhinandana with 9,535 votes and NSUI’s Kabir with 9,525 votes. For the Joint Secretary position, ABVP’s Deepika Jha secured victory with 21,825 votes, surpassing NSUI’s Lav Kush Badhana, who got 17,380 votes, while AISA-SFI’s Abhishek received 8,425 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary praised the efforts of the union in fighting these elections; however, he alleged that NSUI was not only contesting against the ABVP but also against the “combined force” of the Delhi University administration, the Delhi government, the Centre, the RSS-BJP, and the Delhi Police. (ANI)

