Adani's New $2.1 Billion Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On…, Gautam Adani Reviews Final Preparations

PM Modi will inaugurate Adani’s $2.1B Navi Mumbai Airport on Oct 8. Gautam Adani visited the site, met workers, engineers, and differently-abled staff, praising their efforts in making the airport ready for operations.

Gautam Adani reviews final preparations at the $2.1B Navi Mumbai Airport (Photo:@gautam_adani)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 13:49:06 IST

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), India’s biggest greenfield airport, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, a milestone event in India’s aviation development.

In the run-up to the grand launch, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani toured the airport to take a detailed review of the project and go through the final touches.

Posting on X, Adani said, Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder – a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts. When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step – and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind”




During his visit, Adani met with labourers working on the construction, engineers, artisans, fire-fighting personnel, women staff, and differently-abled colleagues, appreciating their efforts in bringing the long-pending project to life.

The airport, constructed at a cost of $2.1 billion, comprises a 3,700-metre runway, world-class passenger terminals, and sophisticated air traffic management systems. The facility is expected to accommodate 90 million passengers a year once operational, with initial flights coming in to connect leading domestic cities. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already taken up operations from NMIA.

Providing easy access to major industrial and commercial centers

Strategically positioned, the airport is 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), 22 km from Taloja MIDC, 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from Bhiwandi, providing easy access to major industrial and commercial centers of Western India. NMIA has also recently been issued its Aerodrome Licence by DGCA, a key milestone for starting operations.

With PM Modi inaugurating the airport, and Gautam Adani’s personal walkthrough highlighting the human effort behind the massive project, NMIA is poised to become a major gateway strengthening India’s domestic and international air connectivity.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:49 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
QUICK LINKS