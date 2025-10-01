LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

A woman dressed as a nun performing dandiya in Bhopal has gone viral, drawing over 3M views. Her serious expression amid festive smiles sparked laughter, memes, and criticism online, with netizens divided over the unusual Navratri performance.

Nun's viral garba dance video sparks debate, netizens divided (Screen grab:IG/Sourabh Kahar)
Nun's viral garba dance video sparks debate, netizens divided (Screen grab:IG/Sourabh Kahar)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 13:08:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Bhopal’s Navratri witnessed a strange turn of events that has now gone viral on the internet. A video clip of a woman clad in a nun costume dancing dandiya has created a whirlwind of entertainment, memes, and bitter condemnation on social media.

The clip, posted on Instagram by local influencer Sourabh Kahar, has already gained over 3 million views. Famous for capturing humorous and upbeat moments from all over the city, Kahar’s newest video captures the woman dressed in the outfit of a nun dancing in unison with a group of women at a garba gathering.

Although her footwork synchronised with the beat of the sticks, what truly attracted the attention of spectators was her stern, unsmiling face as she gazed straight into the lens standing out boldly against the smiling dancers that surrounded her.

Watch here:



The bizarre scene evoked a flurry of responses in the comments. Some couldn’t help but laugh at the act. One cracked, “Movie title: The Nun, the Garba Queen,” while another added, “It’s not the costume, it’s the expressions she’s holding.”

Some, however, felt that the act was inopportune. Disapproving of the dress choice, a user commented, “This is Navratri, not Halloween night. Such things should not be permitted in garba. Our festivals are all about positivity, not negativity with ghastly makeovers.” Another chimed in, “Our traditions are being lost gradually. Don’t support this nonsense or it will catch up as a trend.”

Interestingly enough, a few users observed that this is not the first time a video of this nature has emerged, indicating that the “nun at garba” has nearly become an annual Navratri spectacle in the city.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhopal newsBhopal Viral VideoNun Viral video

RELATED News

Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’
Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

QUICK LINKS