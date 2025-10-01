‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Bhopal’s Navratri witnessed a strange turn of events that has now gone viral on the internet. A video clip of a woman clad in a nun costume dancing dandiya has created a whirlwind of entertainment, memes, and bitter condemnation on social media.

The clip, posted on Instagram by local influencer Sourabh Kahar, has already gained over 3 million views. Famous for capturing humorous and upbeat moments from all over the city, Kahar’s newest video captures the woman dressed in the outfit of a nun dancing in unison with a group of women at a garba gathering.

Although her footwork synchronised with the beat of the sticks, what truly attracted the attention of spectators was her stern, unsmiling face as she gazed straight into the lens standing out boldly against the smiling dancers that surrounded her.

Watch here:







The bizarre scene evoked a flurry of responses in the comments. Some couldn’t help but laugh at the act. One cracked, “Movie title: The Nun, the Garba Queen,” while another added, “It’s not the costume, it’s the expressions she’s holding.”

Some, however, felt that the act was inopportune. Disapproving of the dress choice, a user commented, “This is Navratri, not Halloween night. Such things should not be permitted in garba. Our festivals are all about positivity, not negativity with ghastly makeovers.” Another chimed in, “Our traditions are being lost gradually. Don’t support this nonsense or it will catch up as a trend.”

Interestingly enough, a few users observed that this is not the first time a video of this nature has emerged, indicating that the “nun at garba” has nearly become an annual Navratri spectacle in the city.

