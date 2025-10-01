LIVE TV
Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

Rahul Gandhi’s condolence call to Vijay after the Karur rally stampede has sparked speculation amid simmering DMK-Congress tensions. The Kamaraj row, seat-sharing demands, and defections have already strained ties, raising questions ahead of 2026 polls.

Rahul Gandhi’s call to Vijay after Karur stampede stirs buzz as DMK-Congress alliance (Photo: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi’s call to Vijay after Karur stampede stirs buzz as DMK-Congress alliance (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 12:42:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

The fatal stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally on September 27, where 41 people died, has now assumed political hues. In a step that has sparked controversy, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi himself called Vijay on Monday to express condolences.

Though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin also inquired about the episode and publicly expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for calling him, Stalin’s arch-rival being called by the Congress leader has left political circles aghast. The move comes in the context of the growing tensions between the DMK and its INDIA bloc ally Congress ahead of the pivotal 2026 Assembly elections.

Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance

The Congress’s Tamil Nadu organisation in recent months expressed frustration over the DMK’s dominance of the alliance. CLP leader S. Rajeshkumar has recently insisted on a greater share of seats than the 25 received in the 2021 elections, even going so far as to demand a coalition government in the next term. The disgruntlement was magnified when Karur Congress MP Jothimani charged that DMK minister V. Senthil Balaji was orchestrating defections from Congress ranks. She cautioned that coalition dharma would have to be based on “mutual respect” and that Congress would not accept repeated “disrespect.”

Firing the controversy further, there was uproar in July when DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva alleged that Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj could not sleep without an air conditioner. The remark, seen as distorting the legacy of Kamaraj’s austere lifestyle, provoked a strong backlash from the state Congress leadership. Jothimani and TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai condemned the remarks, while the BJP and AIADMK attempted to exploit the rift by questioning whether the Congress would continue its alliance with the DMK.

Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Vijay: Is this a Political Gesture?

The Vijay call came at a delicate time. Vijay, whose TVK is turning out to be a serious contender in Tamil Nadu politics, has stood out as an aggressive critic of Stalin’s DMK. Vijay accused the DMK of attacking his supporters in the first video he released subsequent to the Karur tragedy, claiming that the stampede was a conspiracy to destroy his party.

Rahul Gandhi’s outreach to Vijay, despite DMK’s open rivalry with the TVK, has stirred speculation. While many see it as a humanitarian gesture, Congress insiders acknowledge that the timing could deepen unease within the DMK-Congress partnership. Stalin, who shares a personal rapport with Rahul Gandhi and often refers to him as his “brother,” has so far downplayed the tensions.

Historical Strains Resurface

The tension between the two sides is old. They have been in each other’s company since the elections of 1971, but their relationship has been marred by instances of mistrust. The current Kamaraj standoff reminded everyone of bygone grievances, and Congress leaders put out a warning against any bid to “belittle” the image of the man who has been described as the “Kingmaker” of Indian politics. 

Will this leave a scar on DMK-Congress ties?

As Tamil Nadu is getting ready for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress’s push for greater space in the DMK-led front, combined with sensitive controversies like the Kamaraj remark and Rahul Gandhi’s call to Vijay, could alter alliance equations. For now, both Stalin and Rahul are keen to maintain their bond, but ground-level tensions and rising rivalries suggest that the road ahead for the DMK-Congress alliance may not be smooth.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?
Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?
Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?
Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

QUICK LINKS