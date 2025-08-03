LIVE TV
Aerial Devices Banned In Delhi Till August 16, Here's Why

Aerial Devices Banned In Delhi Till August 16, Here’s Why

The Delhi Police has banned the use of all sub-conventional aerial devices including drones, para-gliders, and hot air balloons across the capital from August 2 to 16 as part of Independence Day security measures.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 3, 2025 12:36:00 IST

The Delhi Police has enforced a complete ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms in the national capital from August 2 to August 16. Commissioner SBK Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This step comes as part of tightened security arrangements ahead of Independence Day.

The ban applies to devices such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, and small powered aircraft. Authorities confirmed the order will remain valid for 15 days unless lifted earlier. The police aim to prevent any aerial threats during the celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi Invites Public Suggestions for Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share ideas and themes for his upcoming Independence Day address. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he encouraged the public to submit suggestions through the MyGov portal or the NaMo app. “As we approach this year’s Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s speech?” the Prime Minister posted. Modi has consistently involved the public in national events to ensure their participation in democratic dialogue.

Prime Minister to Address Nation from Red Fort for 12th Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his Independence Day address on August 15. This will be his 12th consecutive speech from the historic fort. With this address, Modi becomes the third Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to make 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches. The event continues the national tradition of commemorating freedom with a formal flag hoisting and speech by the Prime Minister, addressing citizens on the country’s progress and future goals.

Independence Day 2024 Recap: Focus on Viksit Bharat @2047

In 2024, Prime Minister Modi focused his Independence Day speech on the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. He outlined India’s roadmap to become a developed country by its 100th year of independence. Key topics in his speech included Atmanirbhar Bharat, ease of living reforms, the inclusion of women in armed forces, the issue of political nepotism, the protection of Bangladeshi Hindus, the need for a Uniform Civil Code, and India’s goal to host the 2036 Olympics. He also visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, continuing a long-standing tradition on Independence Day.

Delhi Balances Security and Public Involvement for Independence Day 2025

Authorities in Delhi have combined increased security with public engagement for this year’s Independence Day. As police monitor the skies for aerial threats, the Prime Minister has opened a channel for citizen suggestions on national matters. This dual approach highlights the importance of both vigilance and democratic participation. Security personnel remain on high alert throughout the capital to ensure a smooth celebration. Meanwhile, citizens are actively contributing ideas for the national address, blending patriotic sentiment with collaborative governance.

Tags: delhi policehome-hero-pos-9Independence Day

