Home > India > Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s Taj Mahal Visit Called Off: Here’s What We Know So Far

The Taliban minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and is on a six-day visit to India. During his stay, he held high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Afghanistan embassy, followed by a press conference.

Taliban minister's Taj Mahal visit called off (Image source: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 12, 2025 12:45:32 IST

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday was cancelled at the last minute, with officials giving no reason for the sudden change.

Muttaqi was expected to spend around an hour and a half at the monument and attend a lunch at a star-category hotel near the eastern gate before returning to Delhi. A senior conservation assistant from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), posted at the Taj Mahal, confirmed that the visit had been “called off.” Authorities have not provided any explanation for the cancellation, reported Hindustan Times.

The Taliban minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and is on a six-day visit to India. During his stay, he held high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Afghanistan embassy, followed by a press conference. The event sparked controversy after no women journalists were allowed at the press meet. However, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified on Saturday that it had “no involvement” in the Afghan foreign minister’s press interaction in Delhi.

Amir Muttaqi is the first high-ranking Taliban minister to visit India since the group took control of Afghanistan four years ago, even though the Indian government has not formally recognised the Taliban administration.

Before his scheduled visit to the Taj Mahal, Kabul’s foreign minister also visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday. The seminary is one of South Asia’s most prominent Islamic institutions.

Muttaqi’s visit comes at a time when ties between India and Afghanistan remain delicate, influenced by regional security concerns and tensions with Pakistan over cross-border terrorism. Officials say the trip is aimed at strengthening diplomatic channels and discussing key bilateral issues.

ALSO READ: Why Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visited Darul Uloom Deoband In India, Afghanistan-Deoband Connection Explained

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 12:45 PM IST
Tags: afghanistanamir-khan-muttaqitaj mahalTaliban

