Afghanistan Makes Its Choices Clear, Kabul Reveals It Has Strong Relationship With India, ‘With Pakistan…’

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, on Saturday said that India is emerging as a key alternative partner for Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical needs, as its relationship with Pakistan stands “deteriorated”.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Jalali said that earlier Pakistan accounted for 60-70 per cent of Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical market, but recent disruptions have forced Kabul to explore new options.

“Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical supply market was 60-70 per cent taken by Pakistan. But now, due to recent issues, we have looked for alternative solutions to supply that gap, and India is one of them,” he said. Emphasising a pragmatic approach to healthcare, Jalali said that political differences should not hinder medical cooperation. “As the Minister of Public Health, I have only one enemy, and that is disease. If I can hit my enemy with the help of any country, I will reach out for help and assistance,” he said, while noting that Afghanistan’s relationship with Pakistan has “deteriorated”.

The relationship with Pakistan deteriorated

Jalali said Afghanistan is looking to open a “new chapter” of cooperation with India, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries and India’s role as a reliable health partner.

“We have a strong relationship with India, and we are here to open a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration. When it comes to Pakistan, the relationship stands deteriorated…”

His remarks were made during his visit to India for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in New Delhi. On the sidelines of the summit, Jalali held detailed discussions with Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for AYUSH, on strengthening cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

India supplies medicines to Afghan people

Earlier, Afghan Health Minister Jalali also met JP Nadda, where the focus was on humanitarian and healthcare assistance to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian support for Afghanistan, with emphasis on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance as a key pillar of bilateral engagement. As part of this engagement, a symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was carried out, reflecting India’s commitment to supporting the medical needs of the Afghan people.

Jalali’s visit followed the Ministry of External Affairs welcoming him on his first official visit to India, underlining New Delhi’s continued humanitarian outreach to Afghanistan despite changing regional dynamics.

(With inputs from ANI)

