Home > India > 'After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last': Haryana Couple's Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says 'Take Away All 11 Children'

‘After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last’: Haryana Couple’s Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says ‘Take Away All 11 Children’

A viral video from Haryana’s Jind district has sparked outrage after a father struggled to recall the names of his 10 daughters following the birth of his 11th child, a son. The incident triggered sharp criticism on social media, with users calling out deep-rooted patriarchy, gender bias, and lack of family planning.

A video from Haryana has gone viral where a father forgets the name of his 10 daughters after the birth of a baby boy his 11th child. (Image: X/ AAPforNewIndia)
A video from Haryana has gone viral where a father forgets the name of his 10 daughters after the birth of a baby boy his 11th child. (Image: X/ AAPforNewIndia)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 6, 2026 18:24:21 IST

‘After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last’: Haryana Couple’s Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says ‘Take Away All 11 Children’

A video from Jind district, Haryana, has gone viral and sparked debates on social media after it was seen in the video that the father struggled to name his 10 daughters following the birth of an 11th child, which was a boy. The couple have been married for 11 years. 

As the news got viral, local media jumped to cover the incident. During the interview, the father, who was identified as Sanjay, said that his eldest daughter, Shrina, is studying in Class 12, followed by Amrita in Class 11, but forgot the names of several of his daughters. He paused and said with a smile that, “I cannot remember one of the names.” as he struggled to recall all the names. 

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Uchana area of Jind district. According to reports, the delivery on January 5, 2026, was normal, and both mother and baby were reportedly healthy. 

Social media has reacted with heavy criticism

The video triggered a range of reactions on social media. Some users criticised the family’s decision to have so many children, arguing that raising and educating 11 children is a major responsibility. One of the users said that, “A woman has given birth to her 11th child – a BOY, after having 10 daughters. The government should take away all 11 children; these parents clearly aren’t fit to raise them.”

Another user while highlighting the patriarchal mindset said that, “Men’s obsession with having a “boy” is so deep that a woman’s body becomes a trial-and-error machine. 10 daughters weren’t enough. One son finally arrives and suddenly society wakes up. This isn’t culture. This isn’t tradition. This is insecurity, entitlement, and zero accountability. Stop blaming women for births. Start questioning men who can’t accept daughters.”

Harsher comments that denounce patriarchy

Some users’ reactions were harsher than others, “Imagine being born as one of those 10 daughters, your father has to recall your name, a life of unwantedness, where basics are struggle, you neither are rich, nor can experience parental love, I would choose to be aborted as a foetus over this,” wrote one user. 

One user commented about whether the mother had any choice, “Do we really think the mother was given any real choice in this? Her views are not even asked for in the video. The father struggles to even name all ten daughters. If women had real choices the divorce rate in this country would not be 1%.”

The video highlights the patriarchal mindset that runs deep in most rural areas of India. 

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 6:24 PM IST
‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey Unveil A Chaotic Journey Of Humour And Comedy

‘After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last’: Haryana Couple’s Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says ‘Take Away All 11 Children’

