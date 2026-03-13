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Home > India > After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

After Air India, IndiGo hikes fares from March 14 with new fuel charge amid Iran–US war; additional ticket prices range ₹425–₹2,300.

After Air India, IndiGo hikes fares from March 14. (Photo: X)
After Air India, IndiGo hikes fares from March 14. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 20:36:32 IST

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After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

Air travel is set to become more expensive as low-cost carrier IndiGo announced it will impose a fuel charge on all domestic and international flights from March 14, 2026, citing a sharp surge in jet fuel prices triggered by the ongoing Iran-US conflict in the Middle East.

The airline said the new charge will come into effect from 00:01 hours on March 14 and will apply to all new bookings across its network.

The move comes shortly after Air India announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges across its domestic and international routes, highlighting the pressure the aviation sector is facing due to rising fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions.

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Fuel prices surge by over 85%

In a statement, IndiGo said the decision follows a significant spike in aviation fuel prices. According to the Jet Fuel Monitor by the International Air Transport Association, fuel prices in the region have increased by more than 85% amid disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is one of the largest cost components for airlines, accounting for a substantial portion of operating expenses.

“The sudden and steep increase in fuel prices has a material impact on the operating costs of all airlines, including IndiGo,” the airline said in its release.

IndiGo added that while fully offsetting the spike would require a much larger fare hike, the airline has opted for a smaller fuel charge to reduce the burden on passengers.

Full list of additional fuel charges on IndiGo flights

Passengers booking IndiGo flights will now pay an additional charge per sector, depending on the destination region:

  • Domestic India: ₹425

  • Indian Subcontinent: ₹425

  • Middle East: ₹900

  • Southeast Asia & China: ₹1,800

  • Africa & West Asia: ₹1,800

  • Europe: ₹2,300

The airline said the fuel charge will be included in the total fare for new bookings.

Air India also increases fuel surcharge

Earlier, Air India announced it would introduce higher fuel surcharges in phases, warning that without such measures some flights could become commercially unviable.

The airline stated that jet fuel prices have surged due to supply disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran–US conflict, which has also affected shipping routes and energy supplies in the region.

For example, Air India has announced fuel surcharge adjustments such as:

  • Middle East flights: $10 surcharge

  • Africa routes: Increased by $30 to $90

  • Southeast Asia routes: Increased by $20 to $60

However, Air India Express, the airline’s low-cost subsidiary, has said it will not impose a fuel surcharge for now, offering some relief to budget travellers.

Global tensions driving aviation costs higher

Industry experts say the aviation sector is particularly vulnerable to fuel price volatility. ATF accounts for nearly 40% of an airline’s operating costs, making carriers highly sensitive to global oil market fluctuations.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted energy supply chains and shipping routes, pushing up global oil and jet fuel prices.

IndiGo said it will continue to monitor the situation and review the fuel charge periodically, depending on fuel price trends and market conditions.

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First published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:36 PM IST
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After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

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After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices
After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices
After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices
After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

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