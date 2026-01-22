LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Jacob & Co unveiled the Opera Vantara Green Camo on January 21, 2026, a luxury timepiece inspired by Anant Ambani’s Vantara wildlife project.

Jacob & Co has launched the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a bespoke timepiece honouring Anant Ambani’s wildlife initiative Vantara (PHOTO: X)
Jacob & Co has launched the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a bespoke timepiece honouring Anant Ambani’s wildlife initiative Vantara (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 22, 2026 15:25:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Jacob & Co. just dropped their latest head-turner, the Opera Vantara Green Camo. This isn’t just another fancy watch; it’s a nod to Vantara, the wildlife rescue project in Gujarat led by Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son.

You Might Be Interested In

Inside Anant Ambani’s Vantara-Inspired Jacob & Co Watch

They revealed the watch on January 21, 2026.

Right in the middle of the dial, there’s a tiny hand-painted 3D figure of Anant Ambani himself, rocking a blue floral shirt. On either side, you’ll spot miniature sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, symbols of the wildlife Vantara protects.

You Might Be Interested In

This level of detail really shows off Jacob & Co.’s talent for storytelling through their craft.

Jacob & Co Pays Tribute to Vantara With ₹13.7 Crore Watch

If you know Jacob & Co., you know they don’t do subtle. The watch is covered in an eye-catching green camouflage pattern, both on the case and the dial. 

They didn’t just paint it on, either. They used almost 400 precious stones—about 21.98 carats in total to pull off this wild look.

The case is solid white gold, matched with a plush alligator leather strap. It’s not just a watch; it’s a collector’s dream, blending high-end jewelry and top-tier watchmaking in one bold piece.

Jacob & Co. hasn’t officially announced the price, but word is, the Vantara watch sits at around $1.5 million, or about ₹13.7 crore. Not exactly pocket change.

Jacob Arabo, the guy behind Jacob & Co., has a reputation for pushing boundaries in the world of watches and jewellery. His brand hangs out with a pretty elite crowd, think Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Rihanna. 

And this isn’t their first time making something that hits close to home. They previously created a special Ram Janmabhoomi edition, spotted on Anant Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, and a few other big names.

ALSO READ: Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: anant ambaniJacob and Co watchlatest viral newsVantara

RELATED News

Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Women’s Lingerie And Wearing Them In Residential Areas, Investigation Underway

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

Faridabad Shocker: ‘Psycho Killer’ Security Guard Gets Life Term for Six Murders, How Cops Tracked Him Down?

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

LATEST NEWS

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Bank of India Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 7.5% to ₹2,705 Crore on Improved Asset Quality

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

EU GSP Suspension Hits 87% of Indian Exports; 2026 Set to Be a Tough Year for Trade

Malik Tayyab A Journey Built on Consistency, Creativity, and Self-Belief

Andhra Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Using A Pillow With Lover’s Help, Spends Whole Night Watching Porn Near His Dead Body | Chilling Details Unfold

Airtel Rolls Out Infinity Family Plan: Get Unlimited Calling, 105GB High Speed Data And OTT Bundle Subscription For Two At Just…

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here
After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here
After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here
After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

QUICK LINKS