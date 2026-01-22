After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Jacob & Co. just dropped their latest head-turner, the Opera Vantara Green Camo. This isn’t just another fancy watch; it’s a nod to Vantara, the wildlife rescue project in Gujarat led by Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son.

They revealed the watch on January 21, 2026.

Right in the middle of the dial, there’s a tiny hand-painted 3D figure of Anant Ambani himself, rocking a blue floral shirt. On either side, you’ll spot miniature sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, symbols of the wildlife Vantara protects.

This level of detail really shows off Jacob & Co.’s talent for storytelling through their craft.

If you know Jacob & Co., you know they don’t do subtle. The watch is covered in an eye-catching green camouflage pattern, both on the case and the dial.

They didn’t just paint it on, either. They used almost 400 precious stones—about 21.98 carats in total to pull off this wild look.

The case is solid white gold, matched with a plush alligator leather strap. It’s not just a watch; it’s a collector’s dream, blending high-end jewelry and top-tier watchmaking in one bold piece.

Jacob & Co. hasn’t officially announced the price, but word is, the Vantara watch sits at around $1.5 million, or about ₹13.7 crore. Not exactly pocket change.

Jacob Arabo, the guy behind Jacob & Co., has a reputation for pushing boundaries in the world of watches and jewellery. His brand hangs out with a pretty elite crowd, think Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Rihanna.

And this isn’t their first time making something that hits close to home. They previously created a special Ram Janmabhoomi edition, spotted on Anant Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, and a few other big names.