LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology

Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology

India successfully tested the Agni Prime, a lighter, faster, and smarter nuclear-capable missile launched from a mobile rail system, marking a major milestone in its defense technology and strategic power.

Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic and Mobile Missile Technology
Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic and Mobile Missile Technology

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 25, 2025 13:57:03 IST

Agni Prime Missile: Big achievment unlocked!

India has achieved a major milestone with the successful development and testing of Agni Prime (Agni-P), And this is a new-generation, nuclear-capable, medium-range ballistic missile.

The Agni Prime Missile is designed by DRDO, this missile is a proud upgrade over the older Agni-I and Agni-II systems.

And to add the curiosity, what makes Agni-Prime truly special?
It is lighter, faster, and smarter, And built using composite materials, it weighs much less but delivers even greater power and precision. Making it easier to move, launch, and control, giving India a strong PLUS in modern warfare.

So, Agni Prime is not just another missile; it’s the first-of-its-kind in India to be tested successfully from a rail-based mobile launcher, adding unmatched flexibility and readiness.

This successful test marks a historic achievement for India’s defence sector, showcasing our technological strength and growing strategic capabilities. Truly, a proud moment for every Indian!

Successful Test And Launch Update Of Agni Prime Missile

  • Date of test: September 25, 2025
  • Launch platform: Successfully test-fired from a rail-based mobile launcher – a first-of-its-kind in India.
  • This marks a major step in strengthening India’s second-strike capability, enhancing mobility and flexibility.

Key Features Of Agni Prime

  • Range: 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers
  • Propulsion: Two-stage solid-propellant system
  • Launch Format: Canisterized for quick launch and protection
  • Payload Capacity: 1,500 to 3,000 kg (single or multiple warheads)

Agni Prime is a high-tech and strong missile which renders the nuclear protection of India tight. It is more accurate, fast, and light when compared to the previous missiles.

It is able to move freely along the roads and railways, and this makes it more difficult to be detected and prevented by the enemies.

This implies that India is able to react promptly in case of need. Agni Prime is made with high technology, which makes it evade any missile defense and strike a target more accurately. All in all, Agni Prime is a large stride in Indian security and it demonstrates that India is becoming more powerful in missile technology. It is causing India to be safer and better equipped in case of any threat.

Also Read: Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India

Tags: Agani Prime MissileAgni PrimeAgni-P missile

RELATED News

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao: Congress Turns to a Veteran in Jubilee Hills
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 25-09-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Delhi HC rejects parole plea of POTA convict citing security concerns
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 25.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

LATEST NEWS

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina join AZORTE's Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, aiming to connect with Gen Z
Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', share glimpses from Day 1
How China Digitally Altered A Gay Couple To Straight For Its Audience, Sparking Global Outrage Over LGBTQ+ Rights
Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates
RBI unveils new directions to strengthen digital payment security
"We want him available as much as possible, but the team comes first": Agarkar on balancing Bumrah's workload
Salman Khan Opens Up: Trigeminal Neuralgia Made Breakfast A One-Hour Struggle, Reveals Painful Daily Battle
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces
Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue
Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology
Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology
Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology
Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic And Mobile Missile Technology

QUICK LINKS