Agni Prime Missile: India’s Milestone In Strategic and Mobile Missile Technology

Agni Prime Missile: Big achievment unlocked!

India has achieved a major milestone with the successful development and testing of Agni Prime (Agni-P), And this is a new-generation, nuclear-capable, medium-range ballistic missile.

The Agni Prime Missile is designed by DRDO, this missile is a proud upgrade over the older Agni-I and Agni-II systems.

And to add the curiosity, what makes Agni-Prime truly special?

It is lighter, faster, and smarter, And built using composite materials, it weighs much less but delivers even greater power and precision. Making it easier to move, launch, and control, giving India a strong PLUS in modern warfare.

So, Agni Prime is not just another missile; it’s the first-of-its-kind in India to be tested successfully from a rail-based mobile launcher, adding unmatched flexibility and readiness.

This successful test marks a historic achievement for India’s defence sector, showcasing our technological strength and growing strategic capabilities. Truly, a proud moment for every Indian!

#DRDO, in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (#SFC), has carried out the successful launch of the Intermediate Range #Agni-Prime Missile from a #Rail based Mobile launcher system, under a full operational scenario on 24th Sep 2025. 🔹 This next-generation missile is… pic.twitter.com/xlPi5NHjnO — Defence Production India (@DefProdnIndia) September 25, 2025

Successful Test And Launch Update Of Agni Prime Missile

Date of test: September 25, 2025

Launch platform: Successfully test-fired from a rail-based mobile launcher – a first-of-its-kind in India.

This marks a major step in strengthening India’s second-strike capability, enhancing mobility and flexibility.

Key Features Of Agni Prime

Range: 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers

1,000 to 2,000 kilometers Propulsion: Two-stage solid-propellant system

Two-stage solid-propellant system Launch Format: Canisterized for quick launch and protection

Canisterized for quick launch and protection Payload Capacity: 1,500 to 3,000 kg (single or multiple warheads)

Striking Success! 🇮🇳🔥 Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command, and our Armed Forces on the historic first rail-based launch of the #MadeInIndia Agni-Prime missile. With a range of 2,000 km, this next-gen missile launched from a rail-mobile launcher brings… pic.twitter.com/xxSVcp7AUR — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2025

Agni Prime is a high-tech and strong missile which renders the nuclear protection of India tight. It is more accurate, fast, and light when compared to the previous missiles.

It is able to move freely along the roads and railways, and this makes it more difficult to be detected and prevented by the enemies.

This implies that India is able to react promptly in case of need. Agni Prime is made with high technology, which makes it evade any missile defense and strike a target more accurately. All in all, Agni Prime is a large stride in Indian security and it demonstrates that India is becoming more powerful in missile technology. It is causing India to be safer and better equipped in case of any threat.

