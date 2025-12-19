LIVE TV
Home > India > Ahead Of PM Modi’s Assam Visit, Officials Accused Of Ruining Farmers’ Paddy Fields In Namrup; Farmers Ask, ‘Are They Humans Or Demons?’

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Assam Visit, Officials Accused Of Ruining Farmers’ Paddy Fields In Namrup; Farmers Ask, ‘Are They Humans Or Demons?’

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, officials allegedly dumped stones and sand on farmers’ paddy fields in Namrup, destroying crops. Locals criticised the act, with an elderly woman asking if those responsible were “humans or demons.”

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 19, 2025 13:33:20 IST

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, allegations have surfaced against local officials for damaging farmers’ crops in Namrup. Reports suggest that stones and sand were dumped on ripe paddy fields, destroying the harvests of local farmers.

A video circulating online shows an elderly woman confronting the officials, asking in anger whether those responsible were “humans or demons.” The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with locals accusing the administration of harming livelihoods under the pretext of event preparations.

Farmers’ Livelihoods Jeopardised

The Namrup incident has sparked criticism from various quarters, highlighting concerns over the treatment of farmers in the region. Locals claim that the destruction of their paddy fields not only threatens their income but also disrupts agricultural activity in the area. Many fear that such actions set a troubling precedent for government event preparations.

PM Modi’s Scheduled Visit to Assam

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Assam on December 20 and 21, with a packed itinerary that includes political engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and public programmes, ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

On December 20, PM Modi will meet BJP MPs and MLAs from Assam at the party headquarters in Guwahati, followed by the inauguration of the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, built at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore. He will also address a public gathering near the airport.

Day Two Plans: River Terminal, Student Programme, and Industrial Project

On December 21, the Prime Minister will visit the Brahmaputra river terminal in Guwahati to board the Charaideo vessel and participate in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme with around 25–30 students. He will also pay homage to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement at Swahid Smarak in Boragaon.

Later, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Dibrugarh to lay the foundation stone of the Namrup-IV Ammonia-Urea project, a significant industrial initiative for Assam.

Assam CM Highlights Development Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit and detailed the key inaugurations. He noted that the new airport terminal has been given a “completely new look” with improved connectivity and an elevated corridor on the airport road. An 80-foot statue of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi will also be unveiled during the visit.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 1:33 PM IST
Tags: assam newsNamrup farmers protestPM Modi Assam visitpm modi'

QUICK LINKS