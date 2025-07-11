Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff

The initial investigation report about the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 is out. Turns out, both engines failed just seconds after takeoff.

The report also revealed that fuel cutoff switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another. The Cockpit audio confirmed that one pilot asked “why did you cut off”, to which the other replied “I didn’t”.

Ahmedabad plane crash Preliminary Report also revealed that RAT (Ram Air Turbine) was deployed, indicating total power loss, which was also captured on CCTV.

Here are other key findings of the report:

Engine relight attempted — Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, Engine 2 could not sustain.

– Aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds — crashed 0.9 NM from the runway into a hostel.

– Thrust levers found at idle, but black box shows takeoff thrust was still engaged, suggesting a disconnect/failure.

– Fuel tested clean — no contamination from refuelling sources.

– Flap setting (5°) and gear (DOWN) were normal for takeoff.

– No bird activity or weather issues — clear skies, good visibility, light winds.

– No Pilot credentials clear — both medically fit and rested, with adequate experience on type.

– No immediate sabotage evidence, but a known FAA advisory on pa ossible fuel switch flaw existed — inspections not done by Air India.

– Aircraft within weight and balance limits — no dangerous goods onboard.