Home > India > Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any 'Dangerous Goods' On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth

The Air India Dreamliner crash report reveals both engines failed seconds after takeoff in Ahmedabad. Fuel switches shifted to cutoff, triggering total power loss. With 230 onboard, no dangerous goods, and takeoff weight within limits, investigators probe a possible system flaw.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a 15-page preliminary report into the Air India aircraft crash
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a 15-page preliminary report into the Air India aircraft crash

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 02:34:33 IST

The initial investigation report about the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 is out. Turns out, both engines failed just seconds after takeoff. 

The report also revealed that fuel cutoff switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another. The Cockpit audio confirmed that one pilot asked “why did you cut off”, to which the other replied “I didn’t”.

Ahmedabad plane crash Preliminary Report also revealed that RAT (Ram Air Turbine) was deployed, indicating total power loss, which was also captured on CCTV.

Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On The Air India Flight? 

According to the Air India probe report, there were 230 passengers on board, out of which 15 passengers were in business class and 215 passengers were in economy class, including two infants. 

The report also revealed fuel on board was 54,200 Kgs and as per the load and trim sheet of the flight, the Take-off Weight was 2,13,401 Kgs (Max. allowed – 2,18,183 Kgs). The take-off weight was within allowable limits for the given conditions. There was no ‘Dangerous Goods’ on the aircraft.   

According to the report, “The calculated V speeds with available conditions at Take-Off were V1 – 153 Kts, Vr – 155 Kts, V2 -162 Kts. The A-SMGCS replay of the flight was also carried out after the accident. The aircraft was observed departing from the bay 34 at 07:48:38UTC. The taxi clearance was received at 07:55:15 UTC and the aircraft taxied from the bay at 07:56:08 UTC. The aircraft taxied to Runway 23 via Taxiway R4, backtracked and lined up.” 

ahmedabad plane crashair india plane crashair india probe report

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
