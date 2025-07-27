Home > India > AIIMS Doctor On Haridwar Mansa Devi Stampede Case

AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said four people remain in critical condition after the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple. Of the 10 patients admitted, two are children, while treatment for all is currently underway.

July 27, 2025

AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said that four people are in critical condition after the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday morning.
She said that out of the 10 patients currently admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, two were children.
“The incident took place around 9 am, and patients started coming in around 11 am. So far, 15 patients have been brought here and 4-5 have been sent back because they sustained minor injuries. Out of the 10 patients admitted, two are children. Four are in a critical condition… Treatment of all the patients is underway…,” Dr Singh told ANI.
Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the injured and their families at AIIMS Rishikesh.
He also checked the medical facilities being provided to the injured undergoing treatment.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
“The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced,” Dhami said.
He said, “Six people have died in this accident…”
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar.
“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” posted the Office of the Prime Minister of India on X.

The State Disaster Management Centre reported that five people were seriously injured, and 23 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The stampede occurred due to a large crowd on Sunday, Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said. 

(Except the headline nothing has been changed, Inputs from ANI.) 

