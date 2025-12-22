LIVE TV
Air India Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops Midair – What We Know

Air India Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops Midair – What We Know

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 aircraft was forced to turn back to the national capital on Monday morning after developing an engine oil pressure drop midair, sources said.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 22, 2025 12:36:55 IST

Air India Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops Midair – What We Know

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 aircraft was forced to turn back to the national capital on Monday morning after developing an engine oil pressure drop midair, sources said. 

The aircraft, with approximately 335 passengers on board, remained in the air for nearly an hour before heading back to Delhi. It subsequently made an emergency landing, sources added.

Air India Statement 

Air India said the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, after which all passengers and crew disembarked without any issues. The aircraft also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the unexpected incident.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22 decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure.” 

Why Did Air India Flight Return After Take-Off?

A DGCA source said the aircraft was forced to turn back after the flight crew noticed low oil pressure in the right engine during flag retraction shortly after take-off. The oil pressure reportedly dropped to zero, following which inspections were initiated. The source that a review of earlier maintenance records did not reveal any irregularities in engine oil consumption. 

Air India stated that the aircraft is currently undergoing mandatory checks and that alternative arrangements have been made to transport passengers to their destination. 

The flight, AI887, operated using a Boeing 777-300ER, had taken off at around 6:30 am and remained airborne for nearly an hour, according to data from flight tracking website. 

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:22 PM IST
Tags: air india flight scheduleair india mumbai flightflight schedule

Air India Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops Midair – What We Know

QUICK LINKS