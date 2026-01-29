LIVE TV
Maharashtra In Mourning After Ajit Pawar's Death: What's Closed, What's Open In Mumbai And Across State

Maharashtra In Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death: What’s Closed, What’s Open In Mumbai And Across State

Ajit Pawar Funeral: Maharashtra is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026, at the age of 66. Check what will remain closed on January 29 in Maharashtra.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 29, 2026 10:51:16 IST

Maharashtra In Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death: What’s Closed, What’s Open In Mumbai And Across State

Ajit Pawar Funeral: Maharashtra is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026, at the age of 66. A towering figure in state politics, Pawar’s sudden demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced 3 days of state mourning from January 28 to January 30, with January 29 declared a public holiday as a mark of respect for the veteran leader.

What Will Remain Closed On January 29 In Maharashtra

  • Several government-run services and institutions will remain shut during the state mourning period:
  • All government offices and administrative departments will be closed
  • Public sector undertakings (PSUs) will suspend operations
  • Schools, colleges and universities in Mumbai, Pune and Baramati will remain closed; select examinations have been postponed
  • State-sponsored cultural events, public ceremonies and official functions have been cancelled
  • Political rallies and campaign activities have been voluntarily suspended
  • Parts of Baramati and Pune witnessed spontaneous shutdowns as citizens paid tribute

What Will Remain Open On January 29

  • Essential services will continue functioning to ensure public convenience and safety:
  • Hospitals, ambulance services, fire brigades and police departments will remain operational
  • Public transport, including Mumbai local trains, BEST buses and MSRTC (ST) buses, will run, though some routes may see reduced frequency
  • Banks, ATMs and stock markets will function as usual
  • Local markets, grocery shops and milk booths will remain open
  • Several private companies and IT hubs, especially in Pune and Hinjewadi, have opted for work-from-home arrangements

Are Schools Closed In Maharashtra On January 29?

All schools in Mumbai, including government, aided and private institutions, will remain closed on January 29. Colleges and universities have also suspended academic activities for the day. Most exams and campus events have been deferred, while students and parents are advised to check directly with institutions for any updates.

What Happened In The Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

  • The fatal crash occurred near Baramati airport on January 28, 2026, involving a chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar.
  • All five people on board were killed
  • Victims included two pilots, one flight attendant and a personal security officer
  • Visuals from the site showed extensive wreckage, thick smoke and fire
  • The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation

State Mourning And Public Response

During the three-day mourning period:

  • National flags are flying at half-mast across Maharashtra
  • Public entertainment, cultural and political events remain suspended
  • Funeral arrangements are being coordinated with Pawar’s family, including Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, and sons Jay and Parth Pawar
  • Thousands of citizens have gathered at hospitals and public locations, reflecting the deep public connect and political legacy of the late leader.

Ajit Pawar Funeral: Date, Time And Venue

Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be held on January 29, 2026, with full state honours.

Funeral Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Vidya Pratishthan Grounds, Baramati

His mortal remains will be kept for public darshan earlier in the day, allowing supporters, leaders and citizens to pay their final respects

ALSO READ: ‘Oh S***’: Chilling Last Words From Cockpit Seconds Before Ajit Pawar’s Learjet Exploded Near Baramati Runway

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 10:23 AM IST
