LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

A final-year AMU diploma student, Insha Fatima, was found dead by suicide in her hostel room in Aligarh. Authorities have sealed the room and launched an investigation.

Credits- ANI & Canva
Credits- ANI & Canva

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 17:58:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

In a tragic incident at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a final-year diploma student, Inshah Fatima, 20 years old, was found dead after allegedly hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday morning. She was pursuing a diploma in Computer Science Engineering from AMU (Aligarh Muslim University).

You Might Be Interested In

The deceased has been identified as Insha Fatima, who was staying at Sarojini Naidu Hall (SN Hall). Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of AMU, giving the details of the incident to ANI, said, “Today, around 7:30, information came that she had hung herself in her room. She was immediately taken to the medical college, and the whole team of the medical college tried to save her, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save her and declared her dead,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

The Proctor called for an investigation into the matter. “This is a matter of investigation. If any complaint or FIR comes, then an investigation will definitely happen, and everything will be revealed about the reason behind what happened,” Prof Ali said.

 

He further informed that the room where the incident took place has been sealed immediately. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, this incident comes just a few days after a teacher at the same university was shot in the head by unknown miscreants. The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head.

 

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment…We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head… He died there at the medical college…,” the Proctor told the media. He further informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five.

 

Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SSP Neeraj Jadon informed ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. The investigation in the case is underway, and the search for the assailants has begun.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aligarh Muslim Universityaligarh tragedyamu hostel deathamu student suicidecampus incidentinsha fatimapolice probesarojini naidu hallstudent death

RELATED News

BMC Elections 2026: From Cracking Down On Illegal Encroachments To Coastal Security, How Mumbai’s Security Changed After 2014 Under BJP’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

Why Is Delhi Airport Partially Shutting Down From January 21? Check Revised Timings And Schedule, Here’s Why

Are Banks Open or Closed on 14 January 2026? Pongal & Makar Sankranti State-Wise Holiday Details

From ‘Full Ready For Ground Operation’ To ‘Future Pakistan Misadventures Will Be Crushed’: 10 Big Revelations By Army Chief On Operation Sindoor

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

LATEST NEWS

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

Iran Finally Admits To 2000 Protest Deaths, While Opposition Claims More Than 12000 Killed: What’s The Truth?

Lucknow Goes High-Tech: New Villa Project Features AI-Controlled Security And 30+ Amenities

Samsung Galaxy A07 Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 50MP Primary Camera At Just ₹15,800, Check Specs Here

Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer’s Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The IND vs NZ Match LIVE

Human Rights Report From Bangladesh Says 116 Minority Citizens Killed In 7 Months, Flags Systematic And Cyclic Violence

Who Is Jasvir Dhesi? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting At Businessman’s Home In Canada, Issues Threat:’ Anyone Who Goes Against Us Will…’

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On
Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On
Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On
Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

QUICK LINKS