All You Need To Know About The Dates Of The Festive Sales On Amazon And Other E-Commerce Shopping Sites

Diwali, one of the much-anticipated five-day festival, will start with Dhanteras on 18th September 2025 and the main festival will be celebrated on October 21, 2025. Ahead of this festive season, many e-commerce shopping websites are ready to doll out a plethora of amazing offers related to products from categories like sports, stationary, home appliances, gadgets and a myriad of other sectors. So, it is recommended that the readers should be ready with their extensive shopping list and go through the cash discounts and other offers on a range of products available on the different shopping platforms.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The customers will get a chance to explore lowest prices of the year over 1 lakh products. They will also get to avail other exciting deals and offers with over 30,000+ new launches from the top-notch brands. Some of these brands are Samsung, Apple, Intel, HP, Asus, Titan, HP, Libas, L’oreal and more. The customers can also get up to

A. 40% off on smartphones

B. up to 80% off on electronics, fashion & beauty, home kitchen & outdoors.

C. up to 70% off on everyday needs.

D. up to 65% off on TVs and home appliances.

E. up to 50% off on Amazon Fresh, Echo with Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle and lots more.

Amazon has exciting offers for the customers who use credit and debit cards for shopping. They can enjoy 10% instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI transactions. They can get exciting offers from other leading banks and earn unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card as well.

Amazon Great Indian Festival will start from September 23, 2025.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 will also commence from September 23. The Plus and Black members will avail a 24-hour early access. There will price drops on many categories including electronic gadgets, appliances, apparel, furniture, and more in the Flipkart BBD sale. Besides the discounts, the customers will also get amazing bank deals on credit cards and debit cards. They can also get discounts on UPI payments and shop according to their own convenience using the Flipkart Pay Later feature. There are EMI options available as well which will help the consumers to opt for expensive products.

Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 will start from September 20. The customers will get the chance to avail 3 times the discount on different products. Other exciting offers for the customers include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and a flat 7.5 percent cashback with Flipkart SBI Credit cards.

Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2025

Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2025 will start from September 19, and the customers can avail discounts of up to 80 per cent off on different products. The customers can explore different categories including ethnic wear, menswear, footwear, western dresses etc.

Snapdeal Bharat Swagotsav 2025

Snapdeal Bharat Swagotsav 2025 will commence from September 19 and the customers can get the chance to avail exciting deals on Swadeshi brands and attractive offers as well from leading fashion labels. There is a section of Tehalka Deals at ₹30” section, wherein the first 1000 customers can purchase products ranging from Clothing, footwear and eatables to lighting and consumer electronics for just ₹30 at 8 pm daily.

