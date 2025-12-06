Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

Amid nationwide travel disruptions caused by mass cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights, the Indian Railways has stepped in to provide relief to stranded passengers by adding more trains and increasing coach capacity across several key routes. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has been cancelling flights for four consecutive days, creating widespread inconvenience for travellers across the country.

According to a government statement, the Railways has augmented 37 trains by adding 116 extra coaches and operating 114 additional trips to support the growing passenger rush. Various railway zones have taken rapid steps to strengthen capacity from December 6 onwards.

Southern Railway has carried out the highest number of augmentations, enhancing 18 trains with additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches. Northern Railway has increased capacity on eight trains by adding 3AC and Chair Car coaches to meet the rising demand.

Western Railway has boosted four high-demand trains by attaching extra 3AC and 2AC coaches. In Bihar, the East Central Railway has strengthened the Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi (12309) service with added 2AC coaches over five trips from December 6 to 10, easing the pressure on the busy Bihar–Delhi sector, reported Hindustan Times.

The East Coast Railway has also increased the capacity of Bhubaneswar–New Delhi trains (20817/20811/20823) by adding 2AC coaches over five trips, while Eastern Railway has augmented three important trains with additional Sleeper Class coaches over six trips on December 7 and 8. Northeast Frontier Railway has enhanced two key trains by adding 3AC and Sleeper Class coaches across eight trips each between December 6 and 13.

Northern Railway spokesperson Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, according to Hindustan Times, that one 3AC coach each has been added to the Jammu Rajdhani (12425/26) and Dibrugarh Rajdhani (12424/23). Additional AC Chair Car coaches have also been included in the Chandigarh Shatabdi (12045/46) and Amritsar Shatabdi (12030/29).

Officials added that the Railways is considering running special fully air-conditioned trains on major routes if passenger load continues to rise due to the ongoing flight crisis.

