Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

Visakhapatnam to be Developed as India’s ‘Data Capital’; Quantum Leap in Amaravati with 150-Qubit Computer.

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh laid out an ambitious vision for the state at the prestigious INVESTOPIA event, declaring Andhra Pradesh’s intent to become a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047, in alignment with India’s overall $30 trillion target.

Stressing the transformative power of data infrastructure, he proposed bold ideas such as “Data Embassies” and reaffirmed Visakhapatnam’s positioning as the country’s emerging data hub.

Speaking to a global audience, Lokesh emphasized the strategic role of data centers in shaping modern economies. “In the past, we’ve seen how infrastructure like airports sparked economic revolutions. Hyderabad Airport today contributes nearly 16–18% to Telangana’s GDP. I believe data centers can do exactly the same they can become the nucleus of massive innovation and economic activity,” he said.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh’s early push in digital infrastructure, Lokesh recalled, “Back in 2017–18, even before ChatGPT came into existence, we began laying the groundwork. We invited global stakeholders to Visakhapatnam and envisioned it as India’s Data City. Though progress stalled in recent years, we’re now accelerating that vision with renewed momentum.”

The Minister also spotlighted a milestone in India’s quantum journey, announcing that the country’s first 150-qubit quantum computer will be installed in Amaravati. “This opens immense doors not just in terms of research and development, but also in curriculum design and tech investments,” he added.

In a broader diplomatic and technological context, Lokesh introduced the concept of Data Embassie secure international data hosting facilities saying, “We’re exploring G2G collaborations where Indian data could be hosted in the UAE and vice versa, hopefully with Visakhapatnam playing a central role.”

Highlighting the shared vision of India and the UAE, Lokesh said, “Both nations are aligned in aspirations. There’s no doubt India is the future. We’re determined to play a leading role, and Andhra Pradesh is ready to deliver on that promise.”

With bold plans and high-level international engagement, Andhra Pradesh is signaling its intent to be a key player in India’s digital and economic future.

