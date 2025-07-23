Home > India > Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

Visakhapatnam data hub, Nara Lokesh data embassy, Andhra Pradesh digital economy, India UAE tech collaboration, 150-qubit quantum computer India, Amaravati quantum project, India data infrastructure, future of data centres India, Andhra data center news, India's digital revolution

Nara Lokesh reveals plans to make Visakhapatnam India's data hub.
Nara Lokesh reveals plans to make Visakhapatnam India's data hub.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 23, 2025 18:42:00 IST

Visakhapatnam to be Developed as India’s ‘Data Capital’; Quantum Leap in Amaravati with 150-Qubit Computer.

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh laid out an ambitious vision for the state at the prestigious INVESTOPIA event, declaring Andhra Pradesh’s intent to become a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047, in alignment with India’s overall $30 trillion target.

Stressing the transformative power of data infrastructure, he proposed bold ideas such as “Data Embassies” and reaffirmed Visakhapatnam’s positioning as the country’s emerging data hub.

Speaking to a global audience, Lokesh emphasized the strategic role of data centers in shaping modern economies. “In the past, we’ve seen how infrastructure like airports sparked economic revolutions. Hyderabad Airport today contributes nearly 16–18% to Telangana’s GDP. I believe data centers can do exactly the same they can become the nucleus of massive innovation and economic activity,” he said.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh’s early push in digital infrastructure, Lokesh recalled, “Back in 2017–18, even before ChatGPT came into existence, we began laying the groundwork. We invited global stakeholders to Visakhapatnam and envisioned it as India’s Data City. Though progress stalled in recent years, we’re now accelerating that vision with renewed momentum.”

The Minister also spotlighted a milestone in India’s quantum journey, announcing that the country’s first 150-qubit quantum computer will be installed in Amaravati. “This opens immense doors not just in terms of research and development, but also in curriculum design and tech investments,” he added.

In a broader diplomatic and technological context, Lokesh introduced the concept of Data Embassie secure international data hosting facilities saying, “We’re exploring G2G collaborations where Indian data could be hosted in the UAE and vice versa, hopefully with Visakhapatnam playing a central role.”

Highlighting the shared vision of India and the UAE, Lokesh said, “Both nations are aligned in aspirations. There’s no doubt India is the future. We’re determined to play a leading role, and Andhra Pradesh is ready to deliver on that promise.”

With bold plans and high-level international engagement, Andhra Pradesh is signaling its intent to be a key player in India’s digital and economic future.

ALSO READ: Bihar Voter List Update: Over 52 Lakh Names Removed In Special Revision, Says Election Commission

RELATED News

‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
After US-Japan Trade Deal, Is India Next In Line for A New Tariff Framework?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 24): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
EC Says It Has Initiated Process To Elect New VP
Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On Election Commission, Alleges ‘Bhayankar Chori’ Of Votes In Karnataka

More News

India’s Toss Curse Continues: 14 Straight Losses at 16,384/1 Odds
Why Did Benedict Cumberbatch Call Hollywood A ‘Grossly Wasteful Industry?
Ben Rice’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift New York Yankees Over Blue Jays
Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley’s Story
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
Jose Mourinho On Viktor Gyokeres To Arsenal Calls It A ‘Dangerous Signing’
Rolls-Royces Once Owned By Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Get Slapped With Rs 38 Lakh Fine- Here’s Why!
Border Tensions Arise Again? Taiwan Slams China’s Sovereignty Claims
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On Election Commission, Alleges ‘Bhayankar Chori’ Of Votes In Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?