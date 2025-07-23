LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Voter List Update: Over 52 Lakh Names Removed In Special Revision, Says Election Commission

The Election Commission has removed over 52 lakh names from Bihar's voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The deletions include 18 lakh deceased voters, 26 lakh who shifted constituencies, and 7 lakh with duplicate entries. Final list by Sept 30.

Over 52 lakh names deleted from Bihar’s voter list during Special Intensive Revision. (Photo: X/@CEOBihar via ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: July 23, 2025 10:22:07 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed more than 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls of Bihar during the on-going Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ lists. The deletions, as per the poll body, comprise 18 lakh voters who have been reported dead, 26 lakh persons who have shifted their base to other constituencies, and 7 lakh voters who were duplications at more than one place.

The Election Commission on Tuesday made a statement, explaining that the high-level revision is to ensure an updated and error-free voter list prior to the next Bihar Assembly elections. In response to opposition fears of potential omission of legitimate voters, which has led to a legal tussle, the ECI ensured that valid voters will get sufficient time to file corrections and claims.

What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a rigorous voter list authentication process conducted by the Election Commission of India for free and fair polls. In contrast to ordinary updates, SIR is a house-to-house authentication process and preparation of fresh electoral rolls without depending on old voter lists. It is normally carried out prior to big polls or following constituency delimitation. In Bihar, the SIR process was initiated on July 1, 2025, for more than 4.89 crore enrolled voters. BLOs are carrying out large-scale field verification to leave no eligible voter behind and no ineligible name on the list.

To execute the exercise, almost 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 4 lakh volunteers, and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of 12 political parties are working on door-to-door verification. ECI is also approaching voters who have either not returned their Enumeration Forms or were found missing at their registered locations. Meetings with political parties have also been held by Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers to discuss the status of 21.36 lakh voters whose papers are pending.

The draft electoral roll will be released on August 1, 2025, and claims and objections can be made until September 1. The final list of voters will come out by September 30, 2025.

ALSO READ: Bihar Voter Roll Revision: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha

